But that's the thing with Pakistan. It usually is unclear which team might turn up on the day. The same team which was bundled out for 105 in their opening encounter against West Indies hammered 348/8 in their very next game. The Pakistan fans and team management will desperately hope the latter turns up today.
Pakistan have been left frustrated as they would have harboured hopes of a win against a depleted Sri Lanka unit. They will have their task cut out against a full-strength Australian unit but will certainly fancy their chances as they did against England. It was a clinical all-round show from Pakistan right from their batsmen to the fast bowlers in Nottingham.
Australia, after their 36-run loss at the hands of India, will hope to return to winning ways while Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, who have already suffered a washout game against Sri Lanka earlier will want to build on the good form that saw them defeat England by 14 runs in Nottingham.
It's not raining in Taunton at the moment, but it's very cloudy out there. Rain is most likely to make its presence felt but we will surely get some game. Fingers crossed!
Injuries and weather have been the two major talking points over the last two days of the World Cup. It isn't ideal but that's how things stand with the weather largely calling the shots in the UK. The two encounters at Southampton and Bristol respectively over the last two days have both been washed out and as the tourney heads to Taunton where Australia and Pakistan are set to face off, the forecast once again isn't great.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial encounter between Australia and Pakistan.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Rain Threat Looms Large Over Crucial Encounter
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
But that's the thing with Pakistan. It usually is unclear which team might turn up on the day. The same team which was bundled out for 105 in their opening encounter against West Indies hammered 348/8 in their very next game. The Pakistan fans and team management will desperately hope the latter turns up today.
Pakistan have been left frustrated as they would have harboured hopes of a win against a depleted Sri Lanka unit. They will have their task cut out against a full-strength Australian unit but will certainly fancy their chances as they did against England. It was a clinical all-round show from Pakistan right from their batsmen to the fast bowlers in Nottingham.
Australia, after their 36-run loss at the hands of India, will hope to return to winning ways while Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, who have already suffered a washout game against Sri Lanka earlier will want to build on the good form that saw them defeat England by 14 runs in Nottingham.
It's not raining in Taunton at the moment, but it's very cloudy out there. Rain is most likely to make its presence felt but we will surely get some game. Fingers crossed!
Injuries and weather have been the two major talking points over the last two days of the World Cup. It isn't ideal but that's how things stand with the weather largely calling the shots in the UK. The two encounters at Southampton and Bristol respectively over the last two days have both been washed out and as the tourney heads to Taunton where Australia and Pakistan are set to face off, the forecast once again isn't great.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial encounter between Australia and Pakistan.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings