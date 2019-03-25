Most Controlled Innings I’ve Seen Finch Play in a While: Lyon

Loading...
Finch scored his second successive century in the series, and his innings was pivotal to Australia getting over the line comfortably with 13 balls to spare, chasing 285.
“It’s probably the most controlled innings I’ve seen him (Finch) play in a while. Hats off to him because he’s been working his backside off,” Lyon said. “He’s probably not had the runs over the summer that he would have liked but he’s working hard with Graeme Hick and Justin Langer.
“A lot of credit has to go to Aaron obviously but JL (Langer) and Hick have been massive as well. It was fantastic to see Finch bowling ten overs too, I think he has a sore knee after that!”
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s innings off 115 from 126 balls was the highlight of the first innings, but Finch and Usman Khawaja (who scored 88 off 109 balls) made sure that Australia were in control from the get-go.
“We respect Pakistan, they’ve got some absolute superstars so hats off to Aaron and Uzzi (Khawaja) for how they went about chasing,” Lyon added. “You just want to see your teammate have some success. You see their hard work and then you just want their turn to come around.
“As professional cricketers you’re always going to get criticized, even on your good days you get criticized by someone. If you’ve got support in the changing room which Aaron certainly has and you know he’s doing the work outside the game, you know that his turn will come around.
“It’s great to see Finchy cash in, to be honest. For him to bat the whole innings and chase down the target while remaining unbeaten, in my eyes shows a great leader. Hats off to Aaron, I think he deserves every accolade he gets for that innings.”
Asked what he thought about David Warner’s 85 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first match of the IPL, Lyon expressed his happiness at how Australian batsmen across the board are contributing with “big runs”, which gives the selectors something to think about before the World Cup.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing that our batters are standing up and scoring big runs. Also seeing David (Warner) going and scoring 85 is great and I hope he goes on to have a fantastic IPL. That’s just going to cause headaches for our selectors heading into the World Cup but it’s a great problem to have for Australia.
“I think we’ve got enough players to be adaptable to whatever conditions and whatever scenarios are thrown at us in the World Cup. We’re not really concerned about Pakistan or what they’re doing. We’re just worried about what we can control,” Lyon said.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 8:32 AM IST