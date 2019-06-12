Australia vs Pakistan Playing XI Prediction: Stoinis Ruled Out for Australia, Pakistan Unchanged

Defending World Cup champions Australia have been dealt a big blow with one of their two all-rounders Marcus Stoinis ruled out of their ICC World Cup game against Pakistan on Wednesday (June 11).
Australia have called up Mitchell Marsh as cover for Stoinis because skipper Aaron Finch said it’s still not clear till when the all-rounder is out.
For Pakistan game though, Australia doesn’t have the luxury of calling on any other all-rounder in their squad. One out of Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon or Shaun Marsh will be the replacement for Stoinis for the game in Taunton.
If Australia opt to go for a bowler to bolster their attack, they have pacemen Richardson and Behrendorff to choose from or Lyon could be asked to pair with leg-spinner Adam Zampa. The elder of the two Marsh brothers, Shaun, is the only batting replacement for Stoinis.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have not played a game after their impressive win over hosts England last week. Their last match was washed out against Sri Lanka in Bristol.
It’s unlikely that Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will look to make any changes to his settled playing XI for the game against Australia which could also be affected by rain.
Australia Likely XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa
Pakistan Likely XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman
