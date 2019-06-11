starts in
Australia vs Pakistan | Ponting Backs Warner & Finch to Fire vs Pakistan

IANS |June 11, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
London: Australia's assistant coach Ricky Ponting has labeled the Aaron Finch-David Warner opening partnership among the best in the ongoing World Cup and expects them to perform against Pakistan in their next fixture.

The opening duo was not at their usual best and struggled against India in Sunday's match which Australia lost at the Kennington Oval.

Both the players were kept on their feet and not allowed to score quickly during Australia's record chase of 353, which they fell short by 36 runs against the Men in Blue.

Finch was made to toil hard for his runs in the beginning and just when he seemed to be getting into the groove, he got run-out at his individual score of 36.

On the other hand, Warner struggled from the start against the Indian pacers and never got any momentum during the course of his innings. He managed to score just 56 of 84 balls (strike rate of 66.67). More uncharacteristic was the amount of dot balls he played. Warner played out 50 dots in Australia's unsuccessful chase of 353, including 14 in a row at one point.

But Ponting believes that the Warner-Finch duo is capable of matching it with the very best.

"Finch and Warner are probably as good as openers in the world," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "Finchy has turned things around really well in the last five or six months, Davey coming back has made runs.

"By his own admission today, (Warner) probably wasn't at his absolute best. He hit the field too often early on and wasn't able to rotate as he would have liked," he added.

The former Australian skipper believes the current team has enough skills and talent to turn things around.

"There's certainly enough skill and enough talent to turn it around pretty quickly," said Ponting.

Australia will go into Wednesday's match as the more confident side as they had whitewashed Pakistan in the five-match ODI series in the UAE earlier this year.

However, it would still not be an easy task for the defending champions to go past Sarfaraz Ahmad and his team, who would be brimming with confidence after their emphatic win over tournament favorites England in their last completed match.

Aaron FinchAustralia vs PakistanDavid Warnericc world cup 2019ricky ponting

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
6
SL
3 1 1 1 3 -1.51
7
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
8
BAN
3 1 2 0 2 -0.71
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more