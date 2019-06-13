starts in
Australia vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Left Disappointed by Middle-order Collapse

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was left disappointed with how the bowling unit performed during their 41-run loss against Australia at Taunton on Thursday in their 2019 ICC World Cup game.

While Mohammad Amir finished with 5 for 30 on the day, his best ODI figures, the rest of the bowlers were on the expensive side, which allowed to the Australian batsmen to get to a good start despite favourable conditions.

“Except (Mohammad) Amir, others did not bowl well,” Sarfaraz said after the match.

Pakistan however did not give up at any stage and the bowlers, especially Wahab Riaz, did what they could to keep their side in the chase.

Riaz, who has the habit of coming good against Australia, scored 45 alongside his skipper as they looked to make a late charge.

“To take the positives, Hassan Ali batted well, Wahab batted well. (We) fought in the end but could not well.

The skipper also acknowledged that the chase was effectively lost after the middle-order collapse. While Imam-ul-haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz got starts, they failed to carry on and make solid contributions.

“Definitely very disappointing (with result). We lost three wickets in 15 balls from 140/3.

“For me, this was a 270-280 pitch. To win matches, the top four has to perform. Made runs but couldn't convert. To win matches, top four must score runs.

Looking ahead to the next game, Sarfaraz said, “India-Pakistan is a big match so we'll try our level best.”

