Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

63/3 (26.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Australia vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis Backs Raw Teenage Pacers to Shine in Test Series

Pace great Waqar Younis believes Pakistan's young and largely untested fast-bowling attack can cause big problems for Australia in their imminent Test series as the team looks to bounce back from a poor Twenty20 campaign.

AFP |November 14, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis Backs Raw Teenage Pacers to Shine in Test Series

Sydney: Pace great Waqar Younis believes Pakistan's young and largely untested fast-bowling attack can cause big problems for Australia in their imminent Test series as the team looks to bounce back from a poor Twenty20 campaign.

Following the retirement of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz this year, Pakistan have brought 16-year-old Nasim Shah and 19-year-old pair Musa Khan and Shaheen Afridi to Australia, along with veteran seamer Imran Khan senior.

While Imran destroyed Australia A in Pakistan's warm-up match in Perth this week with 5-32 in their first innings, Nasim produced eight high-quality overs in the second innings.

Younis, Pakistan's bowling coach, said he saw enough during the match to suggest Nasim and Afridi, in particular, can shine on Australia's hard, fast pitches.

"Of course, that sort of performance (against Australia A) makes you feel that you're not naive being here and you can really do the job," he told The Sydney Daily Telegraph newspaper Thursday.

Pakistan dismissed an Australian team featuring Test aspirants Joe Burns, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft for 122 then restricted them to 91 for two in the second innings.

"All those batters have played for Australia or are knocking at the door," added Younis.

"So getting them out early and bowling out the entire team cheaply will probably give us a very good message, that we are here for the business.

"We want to win and we want to challenge this Australian side, so there's definitely confidence." The first of two Tests against Australia gets underway in Brisbane next week, with Pakistan looking to improve after losing the Twenty20 series 2-0. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, who are both in the Test squad, were the only Pakistan batsmen to make an impact over the short format.

But Younis believes their batting stocks are deep enough to cope with a Test barrage from Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

"I don't think Pakistan is worried about facing them or scared of any of them," he said.

Australia vs PakistanMusa KhanWaqar Younis

Related stories

Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Quick Naseem Shah Takes Spotlight as Tour Match Ends in Draw
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 8:10 PM IST

Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Quick Naseem Shah Takes Spotlight as Tour Match Ends in Draw

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself

Cummins is Wasted if He Comes Into Attack First-Change: Brett Lee
Cricketnext Staff | November 10, 2019, 12:12 PM IST

Cummins is Wasted if He Comes Into Attack First-Change: Brett Lee

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more