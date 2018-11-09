Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in Adelaide, Live Scores: Australia Fold for 231

Updated: November 9, 2018, 12:18 PM IST

2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09 November, 2018

Australia have lost 17 of their last 19 ODIs and are currently on a seven-match losing streak. The home team were bowled out for a paltry 152 as they looked clueless against the likes of Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir. The all-pace attack made no difference whatsoever as South Africa comfortably chased down the target with six wickets to spare.

Off-field ructions engendered by the Longstaff review haven't helped Australia's cause either. A slew of Cricket Australia executives have resigned or been axed since the report was released last week, shining a spotlight on cultural problems in the game's administration.

South Africa have their own problems in this format but the team management will be pleased with the way things panned out in the first match.

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram looked in good touch during their stay in the middle, while Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller weren't left with too much to do. With the 2019 World Cup not far away, South Africa seem to be on the right path, and the return of the injured experienced duo of Hashim Amla and JP Duminy will only make things better.

First Published: November 9, 2018, 8:25 AM IST

