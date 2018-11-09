Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in Adelaide, Live Scores: Australia Fold for 231

Loading...
Off-field ructions engendered by the Longstaff review haven't helped Australia's cause either. A slew of Cricket Australia executives have resigned or been axed since the report was released last week, shining a spotlight on cultural problems in the game's administration.
South Africa have their own problems in this format but the team management will be pleased with the way things panned out in the first match.
Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram looked in good touch during their stay in the middle, while Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller weren't left with too much to do. With the 2019 World Cup not far away, South Africa seem to be on the right path, and the return of the injured experienced duo of Hashim Amla and JP Duminy will only make things better.
First Published: November 9, 2018, 8:25 AM IST