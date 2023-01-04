Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia and South Africa will battle it out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Aussies have already clinched the three-match Test series after winning the first two games.

The Australians have been on song, registering a convincing 6-wicket victory in the first Test at The Gabba. The South African batting lineup crumbled under pressure managing only 152 and 99 in the first and second innings respectively. Travis Head won the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings of 92 runs from 96 balls.

The second Test was again dominated by Australia as they won it by an innings and 182 runs. David Warner made a spectacular double century, assisted superbly by Alex Carey, who scored 11 runs. Warner received the Player of the Match award for his exploits at the MCG.

The Australian could inflict a whitewash over the visitors if they win the last Test of the series. South Africa on the other hand would be looking to restore some pride and claim a favourable result before the end of the series.

Ahead of the match between Australia and South Africa, here is all you need to know.

What date will the 3rd Test match between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 3rd Test match of the series between Australia vs South Africa will take begin on January 4.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa match be played?

The 3rd Test match between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa match begin?

The 3rd Test match between Australia and South Africa will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa match?

The Australia vs South Africa match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa match?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test match can be streamed live on Sony Liv.

AUS vs SA 3rd Test Possible Starting XI:

Australia probable starting line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa probable starting line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

