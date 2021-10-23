Australia vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Smith And Maxwell Depart to Leave AUS Struggling

South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Australia win by five wickets. So no late drama as Marcus Stoinis gets the job done with two fours in three deliveries of Dwaine Pretorius to take his team over the line. Australia overhaul the target to finish with 121/5 in 19.4 overs and start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win over South Africa in Abu Dhabi.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Marcus Stoinis has struck the four that was needed in the over of Anrich Nortje - A slower delivery that Stoinis picked early and pulled it to deep mid-wicket region. 10 runs from the over. Australia need 8 runs off 6 deliveries with five wickets remaining.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Dwaine Pretorius concedes seven in his third over. Australia need 18 runs from their final two overs. Anrich Nortje to bowl the crucial 19th over and Pretorius should bowl the final.
100 up for Australia in 17.5 overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Kagiso Rabada is back. And an eventful over from the South African who concedes two fours - both to Matthew Wade. Although, there was half a chance in the over when Wade drove but without control and Aiden Markram dove forward at mid-off but the ball went through him for four. 11 runs from the over. Australia 94/5 in 17 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: End of Tabraiz Shamsi's successful last over - a wicket and two runs off it. His figures: 4-0-22-1. Australia need Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to step up today. They need 36 runs in 24 balls.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: OUT! South Africa on top. Tabraiz Shamsi proves why he is the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world. Glenn Maxwell goes for the glory shot - a reverse sweep - but this one was pitched on the middle and Maxwell was beaten all ends with the ball crashing onto the stumps. He scored 18 off 21. Australia 81/5 in 15.2 overs, chasing 119.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Stunning catch from Aiden Markram at mid-wicket. 100 marks out of 100 for the fielding effort. A short delivery from Anrich Nortje as Steve Smith pulls it to a vacant mid-wicket region. However, Markram runs and runs for his life as he sprints from long-on and dives to complete what could well be the catch of the tournament. Smith scored 35 off 34. This is a big wicket for South Africa. Score 80/4 in 14.5 overs, chasing 119.
Australia require 44 runs in 36 deliveries with seven wickets remaining.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Glenn Maxwell brings out the switch hit and gets his first four off the innings. He attempted it again later in the over of Tabraiz Shamsi but only managed to send the ball to deep sweeper for a single. Seven runs from the over of Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia 75/3 in 14 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Steve Smith breaks the shackles with an inside-out shot over covers for a four. Eight runs from the final over of Keshav Maharaj. His figures: 4-0-23-1. Australia 68/3 in 13 overs. The important thing for Australia is that they have plenty of wickets remaining unlike South Africa who kept losing them regularly.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Dwayne Pretorius continues. Five singles in his second over. So far, the right-arm pacers has given nine runs in his two overs. With one four, Steve Smith is batting on 24 off 23 while Glenn Maxwell is on 9 off 12 and is yet to hit a boundary. Australia 60/3 in 12 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Keshav Maharaj is back. Four singles off his over. Australia 55/3 in 11 overs. Good thing for Australia is that they still have Glenn Maxwell in the middle. He can switch gears at any point.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Dwaine Pretorius into the attack now. Four single off his first over. Australia now 51/3 in 10 overs. They need 68 runs in 60 balls. Drinks break.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: A productive over for Australia this one. Steve Smith collected a boundary in it - a guide to third man region. Eight runs from the second over of Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia 47/3 in 9 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Glenn Maxwell, the man in form walks in. He gets off the mark with a single. End of a successfull over from Keshav Maharaj. Six runs and a wicket in it. Australia 39/3 in 8 overs, chasing 119. Steve Smith 11*, Glenn Maxwell 1*.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! Mitchell Marsh holes out on 11. Another big wicket for South Africa this one. Bowled on the legs and Marsh went for the aerial shot but didn't get enough power behind it and was caught by Rassie van der Dussen at deep midwicket. Australia 38/3 in 7.5 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: World's top-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack now. Five runs from his first over. Australia 33/2 in 7 overs, chasing 119
Australia need 91 runs in 84 balls. A good start for South Africa.
T20 World Cup Live Score: First over of spin. Left-armer Keshav Maharaj given the job to bowl the final over of Powerplay. Five runs in it. Australia have made 28/2 in Powerplay, chasing 119
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Steve Smith joins Mitchell Marsh after the fall of David Warner. He gets off the mark with a triple. Seven runs and a wicket in the over of Kagiso Rabada. Australia 23/2 in 5 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: OUT! Australia have lost both their openers inside the Powerplay. Kagiso Rabada is all pumped up as he has gotten rid of David Warner on 14. Full outside off and Warner went for the drive but ends up slicing it towards backward point where Heinrch Klaasen makes no mistake. Austrlia 20/2 in 4.3 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Anrich Norje angles his first delivery to Mitchell Marsh who flicks it to get off the mark with a four. But Nortje has the better of the next five exchanges with all of them dot balls. Four runs from the over. Australia 16/1 in 4 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Vintage Warner. The Aussie opener has displayed some early signs of being back to his best. Two crushing drives from David Warner off Kagiso Rabada being him two fours in the over. The first over backward point and the next through extra cover. Eight runs from it. Australia 12/1 in 3 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: End of a successful first over from Anrich Nortje. Two runs and a wicket in it. Mitchell Marsh has joined David Warner in the middle. Score 4/1 in 2 overs, chasing 119.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Exactly the start South Africa need in their defens of a low total. Australia captain Aaron Finch has been caught at third man for a five-ball duck. Short and outside off with Finch going for a drive but instead getting an outside edge with Kagiso Rabda doing the rest. Australia 4/1 in 1.5 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Kagiso Rabada is breathing fire. He's bowling quick and this is a clear indiciation the chase won't be a cakewalk for the Australian batters. Two runs from the over including one off a wide. Score 2/0 in 1 over, chasing 119.
So out walk the two Aussie openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. Both have been searching for runs in their previous few innings. A golden chance today for them to get that confidence back. Not many to chase. So, they can ease into the rhythm. Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. Australia need 119 to win.
AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa post 118/9. So good finish to SA's innings with Kagiso Rabada's big hit off Mitchell Starc helping them to 12 runs from it. However, the final total is way below what it should have been on this pitch. Australia kept hitting regularly and never allowed South Africa to play freely. Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each while for South Africa Aiden Markram top-scored with 40 off 36. Australia need 119 off 120.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! Wicket no.2 for Mitchell Starc as Anrich Nortje gets a leading edge with captain Aaron Finch taking a sitter at covers. Nortje scored 2 off 3. South Africa 115/9 in 19.4 overs.
Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Australia lost both their openers – captain Aaron Finch and David Warner – early in the chase of 119. And Keshav Maharaj then got rid of Mitchell Marsh cheaply as well with Australia not being able to find regular boundaries.
Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each as Australia limited South Africa to a low 118/9 in their T20 World Cup opener in Abu Dhabi today.
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the world cup opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
AUS vs SA Match Preview
An in-form South Africa will be up against a lacklustre Australia in the 13th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 23. Australia are heading into the tournament with the hope to win their maiden T20 World Cup. However, they have are in a horrific form of late as they have lost their previous five series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. To make the matters worse, they were also beaten in their second practice game by India.
On the other hand, South Africa have won their previous three T20I series against West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. They were also victorious in both their practice games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) start?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played on Saturday, October 23.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) be played?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) begin?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match?
The match between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:
Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins
South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi
