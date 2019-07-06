starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

live
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

6 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

live
SA SA
AUS AUS

Manchester

6 July, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: South Africa Opt to Bat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 6, 2019, 5:45 PM IST

LIVE

SA vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 45, Old Trafford, Manchester, 06 July, 2019

South Africa

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.00

South Africa South Africa Captain
v/s
Australia Australia Captain
Australia

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:42 (IST)

    AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.

  • 17:38 (IST)

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

  • 17:33 (IST)

    TOSS: And it's toss time. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat. 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.

17:42 (IST)

AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.

17:38 (IST)

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

17:33 (IST)

TOSS: And it's toss time. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat. 

17:30 (IST)

In that statement, du Plessis has all but confirmed that he will not retire, at least not completely, at the end of this tournament. Despite not wanting to think about the future until this World Cup is over, du Plessis indicated he would consider his own role soon. “It will be a case of taking some time off and reflecting what does the future look like for me as well, what's my purpose going forward. Is it still playing all three formats for South Africa?”

17:25 (IST)

“I would really want Ottis to stay on There’s a T20 World Cup next year in October and November in Australia and both of us planned to be there for that and this World Cup because they are close together. That’s still how I see it,” du Plessis said.

17:19 (IST)

That includes the coach. Ottis Gibson came from the English changeroom and there is a strong suggestion that he could return there, or close to there. Gibson’s contract runs until the end of September and its renewal was initially dependent on South Africa winning the World Cup, and then on reaching the final. Now it is unsure whether Gibson will be retained beyond the end of this tournament, despite du Plessis throwing his weight behind Gibson to take the team to the T20 World Cup.

17:15 (IST)

This World Cup has highlighted that, with what-ifs at almost every turn, from Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw in Hampshire to AB de Villiers on the other end of a late-night phone call. There’s no point wondering what difference if any, that trio might have made, but there is a point in ensuring others don’t follow their path, South Africa need to hold on to the likes of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and anyone else who has come up on county radar.

17:09 (IST)

Until then, South African cricketers will continue to be divided into three groups. Those who make their names in red-ball cricket and sign Kolpak deals, those who become white-ball specialists and join the travelling circus of leagues and those who stay. The problem is that the numbers of the first two groups have increased quicker than the number in the last group who are of the same quality, causing South African cricket to suffer.

17:03 (IST)

In a perfect world, du Plessis reminded, cricketers from the small seven would be paid as much as those from the Big Three. “If that changes, it will be amazing for the rest of the world, but I think it's a long, long way from happening,” du Plessis said.

17:00 (IST)

As (another) Brexit deadline looms, the clock is clicking on those who want to sign Kolpak deals and the expectation is that South Africa could face another exodus. Some of them might come from this squad; others from the many back home chasing pound salaries and a change of lifestyle that neither the ICC nor Cricket South Africa can stop.

16:53 (IST)

In reality’s imperfect world, South Africa have been making up numbers for the last 10 days, with a bowling attack that has routinely carried a wounded member, a line-up sans a centurion and absolutely nothing to play for in Manchester. Even the most perfect performance will not change the imperfection of South Africa’s tournament or the harsh realities they will face when they return home, starting with whether all of them will return home.

16:47 (IST)

In Faf du Plessis’ perfect world, South Africa would have had a full-fit pace attack from the start of the World Cup to the end, Hashim Amla would have been in form, and the match against Australia at Old Trafford would have been “almost like a quarterfinal,” with South Africa ending up on the right side of history. “But we don’t live in a perfect world,” the South African captain lamented, not for the first time in the last six weeks.

16:43 (IST)

And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: South Africa Opt to Bat

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA), ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Manchester Latest Updates: AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.

​Australia vs South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 6th (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester and will begin at 1800 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (AUS vs SA).

"For this game, some people said it was a dead rubber. There's nothing dead about it." - These were Australia head coach Justin Langer's words when asked if his side were in any way taking the final group game against South Africa lightly now that they have made it to the semi-finals. There is much more at stake than this just being a dead rubber for Australia. They are currently table toppers and a win will guarantee them of a top finish which means they will in all likelihood face New Zealand in the semi-finals, something they won't mind at all considering how much they dominated their neighbours in the group game. Australia have played like a champion team and barring the game against India, which they lost while chasing a total in excess of 350, they have dominated all the games and have looked in great touch.

The biggest strength of Australia in this World Cup has been the batting performance of the top three, especially skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner, who are there among the top-10 run-getters in the tournament so far. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been fiery with the ball not just for the opposition but also their own teammates. A Cummins bouncer ruled Shaun Marsh out of the tournament, while Starc had Glenn Maxwell in a bit of strife in the nets though the all-rounder is declared fit for the final group game. Starc has been exemplary so far this tournament. He is comfortably the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in eight outings which includes two five-wicket hauls and he does not seem to be slowing down. There were talks of him possibly being rested for the South Africa clash but all such rumours have been quashed by Langer.

It sure has been an all-round show from Australia and they will not want any slip-ups going into the semi-finals. South Africa, on the other hand, have had a rather underwhelming campaign one they will want to forget as soon as possible. But Australia is one team they have done well in the recent past and will want to bow out on a high and salvage some pride. Their batting, which relies highly on the likes of Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, has not been consistent, leading to them being knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself. South Africa's bowling has also not been up to the mark with leading pacer Kagiso Rabada failing to live up to the expectations. They have five points from eight games but will want to finish well. This will also be the last game for Imran Tahir in South African ODI colours and he will hope he has a good outing one final time.

"As a team, we need to think about finishing on a good note," he said. "But it makes me feel very sad and emotional that I'm going to leave," Tahir said ahead of the game. "It was always my dream to play international cricket and I'm really grateful to everyone who helped me along on the way. They accepted me for who I was, the guy who came from overseas."

australiaAustralia vs South Africaaustralia vs south africa liveaustralia vs south africa live cricket scoreaustralia vs south africa live scoreCricket World Cupicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more