Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: South Africa Opt to Bat

AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.
17:38 (IST)
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
17:33 (IST)
TOSS: And it's toss time. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.
16:43 (IST)
And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.
AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.
17:38 (IST)
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
17:33 (IST)
TOSS: And it's toss time. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.
17:30 (IST)
In that statement, du Plessis has all but confirmed that he will not retire, at least not completely, at the end of this tournament. Despite not wanting to think about the future until this World Cup is over, du Plessis indicated he would consider his own role soon. “It will be a case of taking some time off and reflecting what does the future look like for me as well, what's my purpose going forward. Is it still playing all three formats for South Africa?”
17:25 (IST)
“I would really want Ottis to stay on There’s a T20 World Cup next year in October and November in Australia and both of us planned to be there for that and this World Cup because they are close together. That’s still how I see it,” du Plessis said.
17:19 (IST)
That includes the coach. Ottis Gibson came from the English changeroom and there is a strong suggestion that he could return there, or close to there. Gibson’s contract runs until the end of September and its renewal was initially dependent on South Africa winning the World Cup, and then on reaching the final. Now it is unsure whether Gibson will be retained beyond the end of this tournament, despite du Plessis throwing his weight behind Gibson to take the team to the T20 World Cup.
17:15 (IST)
This World Cup has highlighted that, with what-ifs at almost every turn, from Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw in Hampshire to AB de Villiers on the other end of a late-night phone call. There’s no point wondering what difference if any, that trio might have made, but there is a point in ensuring others don’t follow their path, South Africa need to hold on to the likes of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and anyone else who has come up on county radar.
17:09 (IST)
Until then, South African cricketers will continue to be divided into three groups. Those who make their names in red-ball cricket and sign Kolpak deals, those who become white-ball specialists and join the travelling circus of leagues and those who stay. The problem is that the numbers of the first two groups have increased quicker than the number in the last group who are of the same quality, causing South African cricket to suffer.
17:03 (IST)
In a perfect world, du Plessis reminded, cricketers from the small seven would be paid as much as those from the Big Three. “If that changes, it will be amazing for the rest of the world, but I think it's a long, long way from happening,” du Plessis said.
17:00 (IST)
As (another) Brexit deadline looms, the clock is clicking on those who want to sign Kolpak deals and the expectation is that South Africa could face another exodus. Some of them might come from this squad; others from the many back home chasing pound salaries and a change of lifestyle that neither the ICC nor Cricket South Africa can stop.
16:53 (IST)
In reality’s imperfect world, South Africa have been making up numbers for the last 10 days, with a bowling attack that has routinely carried a wounded member, a line-up sans a centurion and absolutely nothing to play for in Manchester. Even the most perfect performance will not change the imperfection of South Africa’s tournament or the harsh realities they will face when they return home, starting with whether all of them will return home.
16:47 (IST)
In Faf du Plessis’ perfect world, South Africa would have had a full-fit pace attack from the start of the World Cup to the end, Hashim Amla would have been in form, and the match against Australia at Old Trafford would have been “almost like a quarterfinal,” with South Africa ending up on the right side of history. “But we don’t live in a perfect world,” the South African captain lamented, not for the first time in the last six weeks.
16:43 (IST)
And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.
AARON FINCH: Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That's what's been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone's been chipping in, even with the bat.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
TOSS: And it's toss time. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.
And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.
In that statement, du Plessis has all but confirmed that he will not retire, at least not completely, at the end of this tournament. Despite not wanting to think about the future until this World Cup is over, du Plessis indicated he would consider his own role soon. “It will be a case of taking some time off and reflecting what does the future look like for me as well, what's my purpose going forward. Is it still playing all three formats for South Africa?”
17:25 (IST)
“I would really want Ottis to stay on There’s a T20 World Cup next year in October and November in Australia and both of us planned to be there for that and this World Cup because they are close together. That’s still how I see it,” du Plessis said.
17:19 (IST)
That includes the coach. Ottis Gibson came from the English changeroom and there is a strong suggestion that he could return there, or close to there. Gibson’s contract runs until the end of September and its renewal was initially dependent on South Africa winning the World Cup, and then on reaching the final. Now it is unsure whether Gibson will be retained beyond the end of this tournament, despite du Plessis throwing his weight behind Gibson to take the team to the T20 World Cup.
17:15 (IST)
This World Cup has highlighted that, with what-ifs at almost every turn, from Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw in Hampshire to AB de Villiers on the other end of a late-night phone call. There’s no point wondering what difference if any, that trio might have made, but there is a point in ensuring others don’t follow their path, South Africa need to hold on to the likes of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and anyone else who has come up on county radar.
17:09 (IST)
Until then, South African cricketers will continue to be divided into three groups. Those who make their names in red-ball cricket and sign Kolpak deals, those who become white-ball specialists and join the travelling circus of leagues and those who stay. The problem is that the numbers of the first two groups have increased quicker than the number in the last group who are of the same quality, causing South African cricket to suffer.
17:03 (IST)
In a perfect world, du Plessis reminded, cricketers from the small seven would be paid as much as those from the Big Three. “If that changes, it will be amazing for the rest of the world, but I think it's a long, long way from happening,” du Plessis said.
17:00 (IST)
As (another) Brexit deadline looms, the clock is clicking on those who want to sign Kolpak deals and the expectation is that South Africa could face another exodus. Some of them might come from this squad; others from the many back home chasing pound salaries and a change of lifestyle that neither the ICC nor Cricket South Africa can stop.
16:53 (IST)
In reality’s imperfect world, South Africa have been making up numbers for the last 10 days, with a bowling attack that has routinely carried a wounded member, a line-up sans a centurion and absolutely nothing to play for in Manchester. Even the most perfect performance will not change the imperfection of South Africa’s tournament or the harsh realities they will face when they return home, starting with whether all of them will return home.
16:47 (IST)
In Faf du Plessis’ perfect world, South Africa would have had a full-fit pace attack from the start of the World Cup to the end, Hashim Amla would have been in form, and the match against Australia at Old Trafford would have been “almost like a quarterfinal,” with South Africa ending up on the right side of history. “But we don’t live in a perfect world,” the South African captain lamented, not for the first time in the last six weeks.
16:43 (IST)
And it's time for the final league stage match of the World Cup 2019, as Australia take on South Africa. Australia are on top of the points table while South Africa are in the bottom half. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match.
