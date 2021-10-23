Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: An in-form South Africa will be up against a lacklustre Australia in the 13th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 23. Australia are heading into the tournament with the hope to win their maiden T20 World Cup. However, they have are in a horrific form of late as they have lost their previous five series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. To make the matters worse, they were also beaten in their second practice game by India.

On the other hand, South Africa have won their previous three T20I series against West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. They were also victorious in both their practice games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played on Saturday, October 23.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy

The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match?

The match between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here