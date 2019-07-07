starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs South Africa | Plenty of Positives to Take from Close Defeat: Finch

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 3:13 AM IST
Australia vs South Africa | Plenty of Positives to Take from Close Defeat: Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted his side would have liked to have won their final ICC World Cup 2019 group game against South Africa but felt there were lessons to be learnt from the loss at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“We would have loved a win, but quite a few positives to take from this match. We pulled ourselves back out of hole and David Warner scored a magnificent hundred. (Alex) Carey played a good knock to get us so close,” Finch said at the post-match ceremony.

Yet while scintillating knocks from Warner and Carey nearly ensured they pulled off a win for the ages, Finch said it was frustrating that they managed to concede so many runs in the first innings.

“We didn't hit the right areas regularly with the ball. It is a bit frustrating, but we can learn from that.”

“There is still plenty to learn, it's a positive that we managed to get so close, although we didn't play our best cricket.”

To make matters worse, Australia have injury concerns ahead of the semi-final against England. Usman Khawaja suffered a hamstring injury while batting and doubts remain over all-rounder Marcus Stonis’ fitness too.

“It doesn't look good when it comes to Khawaja, we have to wait for his scans in the morning. We'll make a call after the result. Not sure about Stoinis too, tough to know.

“The whole Australia A squad is here, the four-day squad and the one-day squad in case we need any replacement.”

The loss to South Africa in the final game means they will take on arch-rivals England in the semi-finals, something Finch is looking forward to.

“It's going to be a blockbuster against England, hopefully it's a great game. The fans at Edgbaston are amazing; it's going to be a great atmosphere, we know that.” ​

Aaron FinchaustraliaAustralia vs South Africaicc world cup 2019South AfricaUsman Khawaja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more