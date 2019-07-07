starts in
Australia vs South Africa | Tahir and Duminy End South Africa ODI Careers On a High

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 3:06 AM IST
The ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday was the ODI swansong for both JP Duminy and Imran Tahir, who ended their international careers with a close win.

Duminy’s final innings with the bat was one to forget as the southpaw, who has struggled for form throughout the tournament, managed just 14 runs.

Tahir ended the second innings with respectable figures of 1-59 in his 9 overs. He got rid of Australian skipper Aaron Finch early and embarked on what was his final trademark runaway celebration in green and yellow.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis paid tribute to the stalwarts. "Absolute champions of human beings. Immy is the heartbeat of the team, JP the father figure," Du Plessis said when asked about them after the match.

Duminy played a total of 199 ODIs for South Africa, scoring 5117 runs at an average of 36.81 which included 27 half-centuries and 4 centuries.

Tahir, meanwhile, played in 107 ODIs that saw him claim 173 wickets at an average of 24.83 which included 3 five-wicket hauls and 7 four-wicket hauls. ​

