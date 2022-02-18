Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T201 Live Score Cricket Updates: Aaron Finch Opts to Field

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The home side have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and opted to rest bowling kingpins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the final two games ahead of their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

That means Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson will shoulder the pace load.

Adam Zampa returns after being rested for game three and will reunite with Ashton Agar to form a two-pronged spin attack. Agar is also set to open again, after being promoted to the role in the third game at Canberra.

Sri Lanka are without star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga once more as he recovers from Covid-19 while speedster Nuwan Thushara misses out with a side strain.

Lahiru Kumara replaces Thushara and Jeffrey Vandersay retains his place for Hasaranga.

Teams

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

