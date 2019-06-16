starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs Sri Lanka | If Fit I Would Like to Play All World Cup Matches: Starc

June 16, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
Australia vs Sri Lanka | If Fit I Would Like to Play All World Cup Matches: Starc

London: In pole position to make the World Cup semi-finals, Australia must be tempted to give their key pacer Mitchell Starc a break this week, but the fast bowler said he has no intention of resting.

Starc, who is now joint number two on the all-time list of Australian World Cup wicket takers alongside Brett Lee, said he would not like to take a break considering that he is currently leading the chart with 13 wickets.

"If I'm fit I'd like to play all the games. It's not up to me but it's the World Cup. I definitely won't be putting my hand up to rest," Starc was quoted as saying by ICC website.

Australia have won four out of their five matches at the World Cup, losing just one so far.

Strac, who starred with figures of 4/55 during Australia's 87-run win over Sri Lanka here on Saturday, said: "I'm just glad we won."

Asked about how he has managed to rise to the occasion throughout the tournament with similar breakthrough spells against West Indies and Pakistan, and now Sri Lanka, Starc said: "I do enjoy the challenge."

The pacer admitted having a higher economy rate than other bowlers but insisted that his aim was to provide breakthroughs for the team.

"It's the challenge at the death, that challenge of trying to win a game for your team or trying to defend a title, I really enjoy that. It's something I work really hard at and it's been a role I've done for a long time.

"My economy rate might be higher than others, but I'm there to make breakthroughs for the team," explained Starc.

"Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me but the fact I've kept it pretty simple in terms of my gameplay for white ball cricket has held me in good stead through World Cups," he added.

The Australian team's balance has gotten affected by the recent loss of Marcus Stoinis to injury, but Starc said the all-rounder was doing all he can just by being with the team.

"Stoin's (Stoinis) in great spirits, he's always got a smile on his face, I think that's why Justin Langer calls him the spirit of the team. He's a great team man who just wants to do well for his mates and be around so he's doing all he can."

australiaaustralia vs sri lankaicc world cup 2019marcus stoinisMitchell Starcsri lanka
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more