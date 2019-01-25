Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Brisbane: Australia End With 179-Run Lead

(Image: AP)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

What is happening? The umpires are having a chat with Tim Paine and Travis Head. The former is smiling but the latter seems very serious. Was there something said to someone? Any sledging? We don't know. Might come in the papers tomorrow. For now, it is Australia's wonderful finish to the day.

5.6 Pat Cummins to D Karunaratne, OUT! Caught behind! A wicket does fall in the small passage of play! Guess who gets it. Guess who gets it? Not Starc. But that warhorse Pat Cummins. What a beautiful set up in this over. Mixing his lengths, then the lines. Got the ball to come back in and then move away. The last one came back in, this one moved away. Karunaratne was not sure whether to play at that or not and had a push. Got the nick. End of story as Tim Paine did the rest. STUMPS ON DAY 2, SRI LANKA TRAIL BY 162! 17/1

5.5 Pat Cummins to Karunaratne, Lovely ball. This one shapes back in, from outside off, DK looks to push away from his body but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 17/0

5.4 Pat Cummins to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth looks to tap and run to the off side but then Thirimanne is not going anywhere. 17/0

5.3 Pat Cummins to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne feels for it but then withdraws his bat at the last moment. 17/0

5.2 Pat Cummins to Karunaratne, Beaten! Has that hit a crack? On a length outside off, Karunaratne feels for the ball outside off but it suddenly seams away and beats the outside edge. 17/0

5.1 Pat Cummins to Karunaratne, Around off, watchfully defended. 17/0

Pat Cummins to bowl one final over probably, before Stumps.

4.6 N Lyon to Thirimanne, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 17/0

4.5 N Lyon to Thirimanne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 17/0

4.4 N Lyon to Thirimanne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 17/0

4.3 N Lyon to L Thirimanne, DROPPED! FOUR! Chance gone abegging! Tossed up on off, Thirimanne looks to defend but gets beaten by the turn. He gets an outside edge towards first slip where Khawaja spills it. It goes towards third man for a boundary. 17/0

4.2 N Lyon to D Karunaratne, Short on off, Karunaratne cuts it towards point for a single. 13/0

4.1 N Lyon to Karunaratne, Full and around off, big turn, Karunaratne watchfully patted towards point. 12/0

Where is the herd? Time for some grazing. For here comes the GOAT... Nathan Lyon to try and see whether he can pick up a wicket.

3.6 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Outside off, pushed to point for a quick single. 12/0

3.5 J Richardson to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on middle, Thirimanne looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run. 11/0

3.4 J Richardson to Thirimanne, Same delivery, Lahiru easily keeps it out. 10/0

3.3 J Richardson to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on off, Thirimanne blocks it off the back foot. 10/0

3.2 J Richardson to Thirimanne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10/0

3.1 J Richardson to Thirimanne, On a length outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.6 M Starc to Thirimanne, ALMOST A WICKET! Mix-up between the batsmen. Thirimanne pushes this towards mid on and calls for a quick single. The fielder charges in and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Thirimanne might have been in... 10/0

2.5 M Starc to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on off, Thirimanne defends off the back foot. 9/0

2.4 M Starc to Thirimanne, On a length outside off, comes back in, Lahiru misses his tuck and is hit on the pads. 9/0

2.3 M Starc to Thirimanne, FOUR BYES! He bowls to the left, he bowls to the right... remember this song? Starc is reminding us of THAT guy... a certain Mitchell GUY Johnson. Very poor delivery from Starc. Bowls way outside leg, Thirimanne looks to flick but misses it. It goes past Tim Paine who dives in vain to his right. 9/0

2.2 M Starc to L Thirimanne, That is the line. That is the Starc we know. Full and just outside off, swinging in, Thirimanne plays that late and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 5/0

2.1 M Starc to Thirimanne, Down the leg side, total waste of this new strawberry. Easy work for Thirimanne. Watches it go past. 5/0

1.6 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Outside off, Karunaratne lets it go. 5/0

1.5 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Length delivery on middle, Dimuth defends off the back foot. 5/0

1.4 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Full on middle, flicked straight to square leg. 5/0

1.3 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Good shape on this one. Good length delivery outside off, Karunaratne looks to leave it alone but gets hit on the thigh pad as it nips back in sharply. 5/0

1.2 J Richardson to Karunaratne, Good length delivery outside off, Karunaratne shoulders his arms to this one. 5/0

1.1 J Richardson to Karunaratne, On a good length around middle and leg, defended to the leg side. There is a short leg in place. 5/0

Jhye Richardson to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Thirimanne, Full outside off, Thirimanne looks to drive but gets beaten on this one. 5/0

0.5 M Starc to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on off, Thirimanne defends off the back foot. 5/0

0.4 M Starc to Thirimanne, Now exploring the other side. Full and miles outside off, left alone. 5/0

0.3 M Starc to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, flicked away for a single. 5/0

0.2 M Starc to Karunaratne, Bowls down the leg side, Karunaratne lets it go. 4/0

0.1 M Starc to Karunaratne, FOUR LEG BYES! Starts with a poor delivery. Bowls down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It beats the keeper and goes towards fine leg for a boundary. 4/0

