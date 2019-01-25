Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Brisbane: Labuschagne, Head Take Hosts Into Lead

Suranga Lakmal (ICC)

Commentary (Australia innings)

60.2 de Silva to Head, No run. 195/4

60.1 de Silva to Head, No run. 195/4

DRINKS BREAK. Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl now.

59.6 D Chameera to Labuschagne, Bowls a bumper, Marnus does well to duck under it. 195/4

59.5 D Chameera to Head, Length delivery on off, Head taps it towards covers for a single. 195/4

59.4 D Chameera to Labuschagne, Short of a length delivery, Labuschagne pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get just a single. 194/4

59.3 D Chameera to Labuschagne, Full and around middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 193/4

59.2 D Chameera to Labuschagne, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 193/4

59.1 D Chameera to Labuschagne, On a good length around off, solidly defended back to the bowler. 193/4

58.6 D Perera to Head, Comes down the track and blocks. 193/4

58.5 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and down the leg side, swept fine for a single. 193/4

58.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 192/4

58.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, Half shout for lbw! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery on leg, Labuschagne looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Probably impact was outside leg. 192/4

58.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, FOUR! MAIDEN HALF CENTURY IN TESTS FOR LABUSCHAGNE! In his 6th innings. 192/4

58.1 D Perera to Head, Full on middle, worked wide of mid on for a single. 188/4

57.6 D Chameera to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 187/4

57.5 D Chameera to Head, Beautiful shot, excellent shot. Full and wide outside off, Head leans into this and drives it through the covers. Lahiru Kumara chases the ball and manages to haul it back in, before he can touch the ropes. Three runs taken. 187/4

57.4 D Chameera to Head, Full on off, Head drives it straight back towards the bowler where Chameera does well to stop it and it goes past his hands to the mid off region. 184/4

57.3 D Chameera to T Head, FOUR! 100-RUN STAND IS UP! It has been a tricky partnership but it has survived. Could have been broken but it is still going strong. Short and outside off, Head latches on to the cut and gets it behind point for a boundary. 184/4

57.2 D Chameera to Head, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 180/4

57.1 D Chameera to T Head, Full and around off, Head looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 180/4

Dushmantha Chameera is back on. 11-1-30-0 so far.

56.6 D Perera to Labuschagne, Another sweep shot played, this time through square leg for a couple. 180/4

56.5 D Perera to Head, Outside off, punched through the off side for a run. 178/4

56.4 D Perera to Head, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 177/4

56.3 D Perera to Head, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 177/4

56.2 D Perera to Head, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 177/4

56.1 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and down the leg side, swept through fine leg for a single. 177/4

55.6 S Lakmal to Head, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 176/4

55.5 S Lakmal to Head, On middle and leg, flicked to the leg side. 176/4

55.4 S Lakmal to T Head, FOUR! MARVELLOUS! In between his flashy shots, Head has shown his class as well. Full and outside off, Travis leans and drives it down the ground. Mid off dives to his left but the ball speeds through. The lead moves to 32. 176/4

55.3 S Lakmal to Head, Around off, solidly defended. 172/4

55.2 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Full on middle and off, worked against the line through mid-wicket for a single. 172/4

55.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, left alone. 171/4

54.6 D Perera to Head, APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Hmmm... looks close on the replays. Flighted delivery on off, Travis comes down the track to defend but gets hit on the pads. Perera appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka don't go for the review. Over to the Hawk Eye for our benefit. It shows that the impact was outside off and it would have been umpire's call in terms of hitting the stumps. Interesting observation from Michael Hussey on air though. He reckons that even though the impact is shown to be outside off, Travis had his bat behind the line - which means, impact does not matter. So... could have been given out. 171/4

54.5 D Perera to Head, Short delivery, Travis cuts it to point. 171/4

54.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, Tossed up on middle, Marnus flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 171/4

54.3 D Perera to Head, Full on middle, Head drives it through mid on. Lakmal chases from mid on and stops it just before the ropes. Brilliant fielding from Suranga Lakmal. The batsmen get three runs. 170/4

54.2 D Perera to Head, Floated on middle, Head flicks it to the leg side. 167/4

54.1 D Perera to Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Labuschagne drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 167/4

53.6 S Lakmal to Head, Length delivery on middle, Travis tucks it to the leg side. 164/4

53.5 S Lakmal to Head, Good length delivery on off, Head defends off the front foot. 164/4

53.4 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Full on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 164/4

53.3 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, One more leave outside off. 163/4

53.2 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Left alone again. 163/4

53.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, left alone. 163/4

52.6 D Perera to Head, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 163/4

52.5 D Perera to Head, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 163/4

52.4 D Perera to Head, Full and just outside off, watchfully pushed back. 163/4

52.3 D Perera to Head, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 163/4

52.2 D Perera to Head, Outside off, punched back to the bowler. 163/4

52.1 D Perera to Head, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 163/4

51.6 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 163/4

51.5 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 163/4

51.4 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 163/4

51.3 S Lakmal to Head, EDGED AND TAKEN! NO, NOT TAKEN! A let-off. A big let-off. The opportunity came but it has not been accepted. Good length delivery outside off, Head looks to defend but gets an outside edge due to the away movement. It goes towards first slip but Dickwella dived and had gone with one hand to take the catch but spills it. It was a tough catch. First slip would have taken it easily to his right. It would have been a crucial wicket in the context of the game. Travis Head gets a life. 163/4

51.2 S Lakmal to M Labuschagne, Full and outside off, Labuschagne drives this through the covers for three. 162/4

51.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, left alone. 159/4

The best time to bat in a Day-Night Test. Australia will hope to score runs and up that run rate. Wickets can probably put a question mark on that thought. Suranga Lakmal to set the question paper first up, to Marnus Labuschagne.

... DAY 2, SESSION 2 ...

Hard to fault the Sri Lankan bowlers for picking up just 2 wickets. But such is the state of the game. They need to keep on trying. Kumara was the pick of the lot with his pace while Lakmal was accurate. Can that pressure be created again? The Lankans will be looking to break this partnership and try and finish the innings off before Dinner. Probably try and limit the lead under 100. Australia, on the other hand, would be hoping that at least one of Head or Labuschagne is there at the crease when the pink ball is bowled under lights. Stay tuned...

So Labuschagne bid his time, soaked in the pressure and then slowly but surely, started to score. He was on 10 from 46 balls at one stage. Now he is on 36 from 80. That turn in momentum was brought about by him and the hosts are feeling confident because of his sponge-like ability to soak all the pressure. Oz are lucky that they did not lose more than 2 wickets in this session. Head was playing with his body on the frying pan and on fire, with too many loose shots. Got a few edges but all fell safe. Crucially for the home side, he looks set now.

If I would have been playing on my gaming console, Australia would have been all out by now. But as they say in cricket, one needs to understand the situation. Respect when the going is tough and then capitalize when it gets a bit easier. Marnus Labuschagne has been that bright student in the class who comes first and answers all his teacher's questions. Good boy.

What is Test cricket? A test of one's character. Be it a batsman or a bowler. Marcus Harris scored a boundary off the fifth ball of the afternoon. The next 10 overs yielded just 23 with 2 wickets. That has how it has been. Tough. Competitive. Sri Lanka gave it their all, keeping Australia busy. The tight lines and lengths did not waiver much and the hosts were in a pool of trouble. But then, eventually, the pressure started to ease off.

26 overs, 87 runs, 2 wickets. If you are switching on just now, you will have a look at the scorecard and say, ahh... normal scenario. Australia will score 400 and win this by an innings. Bad bowling from Sri Lanka. Well, actually, that has not been the case.

50.6 D Perera to Head, Full and outside off, left alone. TEA ON DAY 2, AUSTRALIA LEAD BY 15! 159/4

50.5 D Perera to Head, Outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 159/4

50.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, Down the leg side, helped towards square leg for a quick run. 159/4

50.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, The length goes shorter and immediately Marnus goes back. Punches it through the covers for a couple. 158/4

50.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, FOUR! There comes the sweep again. The ball is pitched outside leg, Labuschagne gets his front foot out of the way, goes down and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. Moves to 33. The lead is now 12. 156/4

50.1 D Perera to M Labuschagne, Landed outside off, Labuschagne opens the face of his bat and guides it straight to short third man. 152/4

Looks like we will have one more over...

49.6 de Silva to Head, Full and fast outside off, let through. 152/4

49.5 de Silva to Head, Straight one, skids on, defended back to the bowler. 152/4

49.4 de Silva to Head, That is a short one which does not turn, pushed back to the bowler. 152/4

49.3 de Silva to Head, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 152/4

49.2 de Silva to Labuschagne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 152/4

49.1 de Silva to Labuschagne, Full and down the leg side, Marnus misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 151/4

48.6 D Perera to Head, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 151/4

48.5 D Perera to Head, Full and down the leg side, swept fine for a couple. 151/4

48.4 D Perera to Head, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 149/4

48.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, Comes down the track and pushes it through mid off. Suranga Lakmal dives to his right but fumbles. A single taken. 149/4

48.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 148/4

48.1 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and around off, pushed towards the bowler. 148/4

47.6 S Lakmal to Head, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 148/4

47.5 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Outside off, eased through the covers for a single. 148/4

47.4 S Lakmal to Head, Down the leg side, now Head earns a triple with a flick through mid-wicket. AUSTRALIA INTO THE LEAD. 147/4

47.3 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, SCORES ARE LEVEL NOW. Full and around middle, swinging in, ML works it wide of mid on. Lahiru Kumara gives it a good chase but the batsmen take the third on the row. 144/4

47.2 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, On a good length outside off, coming back a long way, Marnus knows where his off stump is and lets it go. 141/4

47.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone. 141/4

47.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Starts his spell with a NO BALL. The delivery is decent, on a length and just outside off. Labuschagne defends it towards mid on. 141/4

Suranga Lakmal to have a final burst before Tea. 15 minutes left. 14-6-32-2 so far.

46.6 D Perera to Head, Full again, well blocked out. 140/4

46.5 D Perera to Head, Around middle, watchfully blocked out. 140/4

46.4 D Perera to Head, Full and around off, pushed towards the bowler. 140/4

46.3 D Perera to Head, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 140/4

46.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, Around middle, pushed through mid on for a run. 140/4

46.1 D Perera to Head, Full and outside off, Head leans into the shot and eases it through the covers for a single. 139/4

45.6 L Kumara to T Head, On a good length outside off, steered behind point for a run. 138/4

45.5 L Kumara to Head, Around off, solidly defended. 137/4

45.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, On a good length outside off, moving away, ML is a touch surprised by the bounce but manages to push it towards gully for a single. 137/4

45.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Opportunity missed. Short and wide outside off, Marnus cuts but straight to point. 136/4

45.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Good length, just short of full, solidly defended with a nice stride. 136/4

45.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, A bumper, on off, Labuschagne ducks. 136/4

44.6 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and around middle, worked wide of mid-wicket for a quick run. 10 from the over. 136/4

44.5 D Perera to Labuschagne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 135/4

44.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, FOUR! Fine way to raise the 50-run stand. Full and around middle and off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps it powerfully, to the left of the diving backward square leg fielder for a boundary. The deficit is now 9. 135/4

44.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, Turn and bounce. Wasn't all that short, but Marnus went on the back foot to turn it to the leg side. The ball skidded on, took the inside edge and hit him on the pads. Luckily for him, it lobbed ahead, instead of towards short leg. 131/4

44.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, Labuschagne gets down and across and paddles it fine. Two more to the total. 131/4

44.1 D Perera to Head, Short and outside off, Head rocks back and punches it through the covers. By the time Suranga Lakmal can sweep the ground from point to cover, three runs are taken. Head moves to 22. 129/4

43.6 L Kumara to M Labuschagne, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 126/4

43.5 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 126/4

43.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone. 126/4

43.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 126/4

43.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, LBW shout. Not out. Looked close initially but replays indicate that height could have been an issue. Yes. Now Hawk Eye confirms. On a good length outside off, coming back in, Labuschagne shoulders arms but is hit on the pads. Kumara appeals but Chandimal does not bother reviewing. 126/4

43.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, left alone. 126/4

42.6 D Perera to Labuschagne, Outside off, punched through mid off for three. 126/4

42.5 D Perera to Head, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for another single. 123/4

42.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, A touch short, Marnus goes back and works it towards deep mid-wicket for one. 122/4

42.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, Fuller on length, worked straight to short leg again. 121/4

42.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, Around middle, worked towards short leg. 121/4

42.1 D Perera to Head, Full and down the leg side, Head misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads through fine leg. A leg bye taken. 121/4

41.6 L Kumara to Head, Down the leg side, Travis turns it towards fine leg for a run. 120/4

41.6 L Kumara to Head, WIDE. Waste of a bouncer. Banged in too short, right in the middle of the pitch. Easy leave for Head. 119/4

41.5 L Kumara to M Labuschagne, Full and outside off, eased towards mid off's left for a single. Labuschagne moves to 10. 118/4

41.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 117/4

41.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 117/4

41.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/4

41.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, On a good length outside off, left alone. 117/4

DRINKS BREAK again. Lahiru Kumara is back on. 12-4-32-1 so far.

40.6 D Perera to Head, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 117/4

40.5 D Perera to Head, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 117/4

40.4 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, Labuschagne drives it past the bowler through the vacant mid off region. One plus one plus one. 117/4

40.3 D Perera to Labuschagne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 114/4

40.2 D Perera to Labuschagne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 114/4

40.1 D Perera to Labuschagne, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot towards the bowler. 114/4

Spin time. Dilruwan Perera to bowl. 3-2-4-1 so far. He needs to ensure that the pressure is sustained.

39.6 D Chameera to T Head, FOUR! Tough luck for Chandimal. His foot was touching the ropes while deflecting the ball. Full and outside off, Head drives this through the covers. Chandimal gives it a good chase, gets to the ball with a slide, tries to push the ball back in but misses. Tries again in the second attempt and this time he is successful. But that is when his foot touches the ropes. The umpires refer it upstairs and it is confirmed. 114/4

Is that a four? Dinesh Chandimal has made a lovely save but is he in contact with the rope? The third umpire is getting ready with his answer sheet...

39.5 D Chameera to Head, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 110/4

39.4 D Chameera to Head, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 110/4

39.3 D Chameera to Head, Outside off, left alone. 110/4

39.2 D Chameera to Head, FOUR! MAJESTIC! First confident shot from Head. Full and outside off, Travis leans and drives it through the covers. 110/4

39.1 D Chameera to Labuschagne, On middle and leg, worked through the leg side for a single. 106/4

38.6 L Kumara to Head, The batsman works it down the leg side. That man from backward square leg has been moved to square leg. 105/4

38.5 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Nicely timed. On middle and leg, Travis works it through mid-wicket and gets three. 105/4

38.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 102/4

38.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 102/4

38.2 L Kumara to Head, On a good length around middle, Head tucks it wide of backward square leg and takes a single. 102/4

38.1 L Kumara to Head, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 101/4

37.6 D Chameera to Head, Full and down the leg side, TH gets across and looks to flick but misses. The keeper fumbles. A bye taken. 101/4

37.5 D Chameera to Head, A short ball around middle, Travis tucks it to the leg side. 100/4

37.4 D Chameera to Head, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 100/4

37.3 D Chameera to Head, Outside off, left alone. 100/4

37.3 D Chameera to Head, NO BALL. That is a massive overstepping. Full and outside off, worked to the leg side. 100 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. Still 44 runs adrift. 100/4

37.2 D Chameera to Head, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 99/4

37.1 D Chameera to Head, Outside off, left alone. 99/4

36.6 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 99/4

36.5 L Kumara to M Labuschagne, A short ball outside off, that barely rises, Marnus looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid on. 99/4

36.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 99/4

36.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, On a good length around off, watchfully defended. 99/4

36.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 99/4

36.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, A length ball outside off, Labuschagne lets it through. 99/4

Lahiru Kumara returns. 10-3-28-1 so far.

35.6 D Chameera to Head, Outside off, let through. 99/4

35.5 D Chameera to Head, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 99/4

35.4 D Chameera to Head, Landed outside off, left alone. 99/4

35.3 D Chameera to Head, EDGED, FOUR! Loose, too loose from Head. Full and wide outside off, Travis goes after the carrot and almost has to pay for it. Gets a thick outside edge but luckily for him, it flies over a leaping second slip. Head immediately punches his bat in anger. 99/4

35.2 D Chameera to Head, Full again, watchfully defended. 95/4

35.1 D Chameera to Head, Landed outside off, left alone. 95/4

34.6 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 95/4

34.5 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Driven towards the mid on region. 95/4

34.4 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Oops... should I play? Should I leave? Oh dear... I almost had to leave the ground. An attempt to look at what might be going in Labuschagne's mind. Full and outside off, Marnus initially comes forward to play. But then, the ball comes back in and he looks to leave. Too late. A bottom edge is induced and the ball goes towards point. 95/4

34.3 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 95/4

34.2 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, On a good length outside off, Labuschagne gets forward and across to play but is beaten. 95/4

34.1 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, left alone. 95/4

DRINKS BREAK. It has been a good passage of play for Sri Lanka. They got two wickets in the form of Marcus Harris and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon. They have bowled some brilliant lines and lengths and tested the batsmen. Australia have been under pressure and it has been continuous. Something might just give here...

33.6 D Chameera to Head, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 95/4

33.5 D Chameera to Labuschagne, OVERTHROWS. Cannot say it was totally needless. A lovely nut to start. Full and around off, Labuschagne gets across to defend but misses. The ball comes back in a long way and hits him on the pads. Chameera appeals for LBW but is turned down as the impact looked to be outside off. Meanwhile, there is some more drama. The ball deflects towards the slip cordon where an alert Kusal Mendis charges in from second slip and has a shy at the striker's end, hoping to catch Labuschagne off guard, who is still working on his huge stride. Unfortunately for Kusal, he misses. The back foot had just made it in the crease. But then, more misfortune arrived. Normally, in Tests, you do not have a mid on. There was none here either. Because the throw missed the stumps, it went through mid on which was vacant. By the time short mid-wicket could track it down, three runs are taken. The deficit is now 49. 95/4

33.4 D Chameera to Labuschagne, OFF THE MARK AFTER 19 BALLS. Around middle, tailing down, Marnus gets across and tucks it through square leg for a couple. The stand moves to 10. 92/4

33.3 D Chameera to Labuschagne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 90/4

33.2 D Chameera to Labuschagne, What. A . Ball. The length is full and the line is outside off. All the necessary ingredients contained in inviting the batsman for a long drive. But Labuschagne is not in the mood. Lets it go. And it is a good decision too. Tell you why. The ball initially curls away but then swings in like a banana. Barely carries to the keeper. 90/4

33.1 D Chameera to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 90/4

First bowling change of the day. Dushmantha Chameera to bowl. 7-1-14-0 so far.

32.6 S Lakmal to Head, There is that booming indipper from Lakmal. Comes in a long way from outside off, Head gets across to play but then shoulders arms. Is hit on the pads but it is too high. Lakmal screams his lungs out but the umpire moves away. 90/4

32.5 S Lakmal to Head, Landed on a good length outside off, pushed towards cover. 90/4

32.4 S Lakmal to T Head, FOUR! FIRST RUN OF THE BAT AFTER 34 BALLS. First run after 22 successive dots. Short and outside off, Head flashes hard and cuts it behind point for a boundary! Gets off the mark in style. A rare loose ball. 90/4

32.3 S Lakmal to Head, On a good length outside off, delivered from around the wicket, Head gets across and does what he did on the previous two balls - leave it alone. 86/4

32.2 S Lakmal to Head, Similar ball, same reaction, same result. 86/4

32.1 S Lakmal to Head, Landed on a length outside off, left alone. 86/4

31.6 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Full and just outside off, Labuschagne gets a good stride forward and blocks. Third consecutive maiden over. 86/4

31.5 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 86/4

31.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, On a good length outside off, ML shoulders arms. 86/4

31.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, A bouncer around off, slower in pace, Marnus lets it sail through. 86/4

31.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, Labuschagne gets a good stride forward and shoulders arms. 86/4

31.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended down the track. 86/4

30.6 S Lakmal to Head, This is very, very good bowling from Sri Lanka. Not giving anything away. Around off again, Head tries to maneuver the ball to the leg side, but can only find mid on. Another run-less over. 86/4

30.5 S Lakmal to Head, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 86/4

30.4 S Lakmal to Head, Landed outside off, nice pace, let through once more. 86/4

30.3 S Lakmal to Head, Full and outside off, not played at again. 86/4

30.2 S Lakmal to Head, One more leave outside off. 86/4

30.1 S Lakmal to Head, Landed outside off, inviting the drive, full and wide, but Head shoulders arms. 86/4

29.6 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Another huge LBW shout. But not out. Kumara is agitated but Chandimal calms him down. No need to waste the second review. The impact looked outside off and Hawk Eye confirms. Good technique shown by Labuschagne. Gets a good stride in, meets the ball on the pitch but misses it, due to the inward movement. Is hit on the pads but his long stride and slight shuffle across save him. Another lovely over. No runs off the bat since ball number 5 of the 27th over. The Sri Lankans are loving the 'Gabba... 86/4

29.5 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 86/4

29.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, this one comes back in as well, but ML knows where his off stump is. Shoulders arms. 86/4

29.3 L Kumara to Labuschagne, A bouncer now, but way too high. Marnus ducks. 86/4

29.2 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump again. 86/4

29.1 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, coming in a long way, Labuschagne shoulders arms. That was not far from the off stump. 86/4

28.6 S Lakmal to Head, Outside off, left alone. Superb over from Lakmal. 86/4

28.5 S Lakmal to Head, FOUR BYES! That is a snorter. A real snorter. Banged in short, around middle, Head ducks. Dickwella leaps and tries to get a glove to it but it is just too high above him. Flies away to the fine leg fence. The deficit is now 58. 86/4

Travis Head walks in at number 6, replacing Lyon. Two new batsmen in the middle.

28.4 S Lakmal to N Lyon, OUT! The ball has carried and Lyon has to go! Second wicket in the space of 17 balls this morning. Australia have lost 3/10 in the span of 40 deliveries, if you add Khawaja's dismissal last night. Lovely delivery, full and around off, Nathan looked to defend. However, the away movement consumed him. A thick outside edge was induced which went towards second slip. It was dipping and Kusal Mendis had to dive forward. But he took it cleanly or rather, let us put it this way - he was confident that he had taken it. Lyon was going nowhere though. He wanted it to be checked and the umpires obliged. Not quite sure what the soft signal was but does not matter. One look in the replays was enough to take the right decision. O. U. T. Australia still trail by 62. Can Sri Lanka start thinking about the lead now? 82/4

Is that out? Has that carried? Things happening at the 'Gabba. Lyon has edged one but he doesn't think it has carried to second slip. Third umpire intervention time...

28.3 S Lakmal to N Lyon, Full and outside off, driven sweetly but straight to short extra cover. 82/3

28.2 S Lakmal to Lyon, Around off, pushed towards point. 82/3

28.1 S Lakmal to Lyon, Jaffa! Every over is now having a play and a miss first ball. On a length outside off, Lyon looks to defend but the ball moves away late off the seam and beats the outside edge. 82/3

27.6 L Kumara to Labuschagne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 82/3

27.5 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Around middle, Labuschagne gets across and works it towards square leg. 82/3

27.4 L Kumara to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone watchfully. 82/3

27.3 Kumara to Lyon, NOT OUT. Impact itself is outside leg. That is a really bad review. One cannot blame Dickwella as he would have been blinded by Lyon. But what about Kumara? It was a full toss which was missed, yes. But still, the ball had some distance to travel. Agreed that the batsman was shuffling across. But that came after playing the shot. Anyways, in the heat of the moment and all the excitement, Kumara probably thought he had Lyon LBW when he missed the flick. But not Hawk Eye. 82/3

Huge LBW shout! Not out, says the umpire. Kumara reckons that he has Lyon here. Chandimal takes the review. Looks to be missing leg to the naked eye...

27.2 L Kumara to N Lyon, Nearly through him! On a length outside off, Nathan looks to defend but the ball sneaks back in off the pitch, takes the inside edge and almost goes back onto the stumps! The pads come in the way... 81/3

27.1 L Kumara to Lyon, FOUR LEG BYES. Goes for the glory ball, does Kumara but ends up dishing it too full, around middle and leg. Lyon looks to flick but misses. However, the ball deflects off his pads past the keeper to the fine leg fence. 81/3

26.6 S Lakmal to Labuschagne, Landed outside off, little outswing, left alone. Even before Lakmal can take his cap back from the umpire, Lahiru Kumara has his hat off. He is pumped up and eager to bowl straightaway. 77/3

26.5 S Lakmal to Lyon, Full and outside off, Lyon eases this through the covers for a single. 77/3

26.4 S Lakmal to Lyon, Landed outside off, left alone. 76/3

26.3 S Lakmal to Lyon, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 76/3

26.2 S Lakmal to Lyon, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 76/3

26.1 S Lakmal to Lyon, Good start by Lakmal too. He lands this on a good length, outside off, Lyon feels for it but the ball nips away off the seam and beats the outside edge. 76/3

Who is in? Marnus Labuschagne it is. Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end.

25.6 L Kumara to Harris, OUT! Caught next ball! Oh wow. This is so, so lucky for Sri Lanka. Bad ball, but a wicket! Short and outside off, Harris latches on to the cut shot and hits it well too. But finds Lahiru Thirimanne at point to perfection! All that watchfulness last evening has come to naught. Harris started on 40 this morning. This is a nice lesson for him to understand that every day, every session, every mini-session and every time you start after a break, you start on 0. Australia trail by 68, Sri Lanka hunting for 7 more wickets. 76/3

25.5 L Kumara to Harris, FOUR! MAGNIFICENT! The most confident shot played by Harris all through his innings. Full and outside off, Marcus leans into the shot, reaches out to meet the ball and strokes it through the covers. 76/2

25.4 L Kumara to Harris, Full and around off, MH looks to drive hard but gets a thick inside edge towards mid on. 72/2

25.3 L Kumara to Harris, Just outside off, Marcus offers a dead-bat defense towards cover. 72/2

25.2 L Kumara to Harris, Full and just around off, watchfully defended. 72/2

25.1 L Kumara to Harris, Good start. On a length outside off, Harris tentatively pushes at it but the ball seams away and whizzes past the outside edge. 72/2

We are ready for the game to resume. Marcus Harris will be accompanied by night watchman Nathan Lyon. Lahiru Kumara to start off proceedings to Harris. 6-0-24-0 so far. Here we go...

The visitors may be a long way behind as of now but they need not be disheartened. Given the way Australia's batting has performed in the last few months, there are big chances of them not getting too much of a lead. A one-inning shootout is what they should aim for.

A rare good day it was for the Aussies as they took the game by the scruff of the neck with the pink ball. The match has begun at a fast pace with 12 wickets on Day 1. In a day-night Test, certainly more scalps can be expected on days to follow. Does that mean we could see Sri Lanka batting before the lights take effect? Or will Australia take the match out of Sri Lanka's reach? Hello and a warm welcome to the second day of the opening Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the 'Gabba.

... DAY 2, AFTERNOON SESSION ...

Is the game over for Sri Lanka? Well, no. Certainly not, we hope! But it might well be, if Australia manage to bat out the whole day of Friday. The fact that they have struggled to play out a whole day consistently in recent times will give the Lankans hope. Can they come out firing on Day 2 and restrict the Aussies under 200? Then, we can really have a contest. Join us for all the action at 1 pm local (0300 GMT). ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Earlier in the day, a fearsome quick bowling display was there for all to see as Oz nipped the Sri Lankan innings for just 144. Cummins and debutant Jhye were the pick of the bowlers, with 7 scalps between them. The Lankans will be rueing that effort - or lack of it - winning the toss, electing to bat but not even lasting a day.

It was a difficult session for the Aussies under lights, with the pink ball moving around. Marcus Harris never looked settled but ironically, he has batted through the session, on a patient 40. Burns and Khawaja made two trips to the middle and back but neither looked too confident either. Both the stands got a start, but could not be converted.

That last wicket might just spur the Lankans on but it has been Australia's session and Australia's day. After losing the toss, if you can bowl out the opposition in just over 2 sessions and then reduce the deficit by half, you have had a jolly good day.

24.6 D Perera to Lyon, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. That will be it. STUMPS ON DAY 1, AUSTRALIA TRAIL BY 72! 72/2

24.5 D Perera to Lyon, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

24.4 D Perera to Lyon, DROPPED! Tough chance. Full and around off, Lyon lunges to defend. But the ball spins and bounces, takes the inside edge and flies towards short leg. Roshen Silva dives to his right, gets a hand to it but the ball pops out. Lahiru Thirimanne then tries to grab it with a dive to his left from leg slip but he can't get it either! 72/2

24.3 D Perera to Lyon, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 72/2

24.2 D Perera to Lyon, Full again, Lyon lunges to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards point. 72/2

24.1 D Perera to Lyon, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 72/2

23.6 S Lakmal to Harris, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

23.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Landed outside off, left alone. 72/2

23.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

23.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Outside off, left alone. 72/2

23.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 72/2

23.1 S Lakmal to Harris, Outside off, played straight to point. 72/2

22.6 D Perera to Lyon, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/2

22.5 D Perera to Lyon, Outside leg, padded away. 72/2

22.4 D Perera to Lyon, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 72/2

22.3 D Perera to Lyon, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

22.2 D Perera to Lyon, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 72/2

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon is the new batsman in.

22.1 D Perera to Khawaja, OUT! Dragged on! With minutes to go to bed, a wicket has fallen. Perera gets his first wicket on the first ball of his new spell. Timely wicket for Sri Lanka. Short delivery on off, Khawaja looks to cut but gets an inside edge and drags it onto the stumps. He was struggling with his timing today and he paid the price for it. Australia trail by 72 runs. 72/2

Perera is back on.

21.6 S Lakmal to Harris, On middle, Harris defends off the back foot. 72/1

21.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris plays it to mid-wicket. 72/1

21.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on leg, Harris tucks it to the leg side. 72/1

21.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Short outside off, Harris cuts it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple. 72/1

21.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Marcus keeps it out. 70/1

21.1 S Lakmal to Harris, FOUR! Good shot. Short outside off, Harris cuts it through point where the fielder dives in vain. It goes through him for a boundary. 70/1

20.6 L Kumara to Khawaja, Outside off, Usman leaves it alone. 66/1

20.5 L Kumara to Khawaja, Good length delivery on off, Khawaja blocks it off his back foot. 66/1

20.4 L Kumara to U Khawaja, Full outside off, Usman drives it to covers. 66/1

20.4 L Kumara to U Khawaja, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer down leg, Khawaja does well to duck under it. 66/1

20.3 L Kumara to Khawaja, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, Usman looks to defend but misses it. 65/1

20.2 L Kumara to Khawaja, Good length delivery on off, Khawaja looks to cut but gets beaten on this one. 65/1

20.1 L Kumara to U Khawaja, FOUR! Bowls a yorker outside off, Khawaja manages to dig it out and gets an outside edge past second slip. It goes towards third man for a boundary. 65/1

19.6 D Chameera to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Marcus pushes it to the leg side. 61/1

19.5 D Chameera to Harris, Full and wide outside off, Harris lets it go. 61/1

19.4 D Chameera to Harris, Length delivery on off, Marcus plays it towards third man. The batsmen pick up a couple. 61/1

19.3 D Chameera to Khawaja, Length delivery on middle, Khawaja nudges it towards the leg side for a single. 59/1

19.2 D Chameera to Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards second slip. It fell short of the fielder. 58/1

19.1 D Chameera to Khawaja, Length delivery on off, Khawaja defends off the front foot. 58/1

18.6 L Kumara to Harris, Bowls a bouncer, Harris does well to duck under it. 58/1

18.5 L Kumara to Harris, Outside off, Marcus lets it go. 58/1

18.4 L Kumara to Harris, FOUR! Good shot. Full and wide outside off, Harris drives it over point for a boundary. 58/1

18.3 L Kumara to Harris, Outside off, Harris plays it towards gully. 54/1

18.2 L Kumara to Harris, Length delivery on off, Harris taps it to point. 54/1

18.1 L Kumara to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Harris defends off the back foot. 54/1

17.6 D Chameera to Khawaja, Excellent delivery to end the over. Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja looks to cut but gets beaten on this one. 54/1

17.5 D Chameera to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 54/1

17.4 D Chameera to Harris, Outside off, Marcus leaves it alone. 53/1

17.3 D Chameera to Harris, Wide outside off, Harris looks to chase it but gets beaten on this one. 53/1

17.2 D Chameera to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Marcus defends off the back foot. 53/1

17.1 D Chameera to Harris, Outside off, Harris looks to cut but misses it. 53/1

16.6 L Kumara to Harris, Length delivery on off, Harris plays it towards mid off for a single. 53/1

16.5 L Kumara to Harris, Good length delivery on middle, Marcus keeps it out. 52/1

16.4 L Kumara to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris flicks it to the leg side. 52/1

16.3 L Kumara to Harris, Outside off, Marcus lets it go. 52/1

16.2 L Kumara to M Harris, Short delivery, Harris pulls it to mid-wicket. 52/1

16.1 L Kumara to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Harris defends off the back foot. 52/1

Kumara is back.

15.6 D Chameera to M Harris, Length delivery outside off, Marcus cuts it towards third man. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 50 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. 92 is the deficit. 52/1

15.5 D Chameera to Harris, What a delivery. Good length delivery outside off, Harris looks to cut but gets beaten on this one. 49/1

15.4 D Chameera to Harris, On off, Harris keeps it out. 49/1

15.3 D Chameera to Khawaja, Length delivery on leg, Khawaja flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 49/1

15.2 D Chameera to Khawaja, Short delivery, Khawaja pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple. 48/1

15.1 D Chameera to Khawaja, Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 46/1

14.6 D Perera to Harris, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 46/1

14.5 D Perera to Harris, Full on middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 46/1

14.4 D Perera to Harris, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/1

14.3 D Perera to Harris, Full and down the leg side, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 46/1

14.2 D Perera to M Harris, FOUR! Nicely done. Short and outside off, Harris rocks back and steers it behind point for a boundary! 46/1

14.1 D Perera to Harris, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 42/1

First sign of spin. Dilruwan Perera is into the attack.

13.6 D Chameera to Khawaja, Outside off again, Khawaja lets it go. 42/1

13.5 D Chameera to Khawaja, Outside off, Usman leaves it alone. 42/1

13.5 D Chameera to Khawaja, NO BALL! Chameera oversteps. Full outside off, Khawaja looks to chase it but misses it. Harsh call. Replays show that it was on the line. 42/1

13.4 D Chameera to Khawaja, Outside off again, Khawaja offers no shot. 41/1

13.3 D Chameera to Khawaja, Outside off, Usman shoulders his arms to this one. 41/1

13.2 D Chameera to Khawaja, Beauty of a delivery. Good length delivery, Khawaja looks to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 41/1

13.1 D Chameera to Khawaja, Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja leaves it alone. 41/1

12.6 S Lakmal to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Harris defends off the front foot. 41/1

12.6 S Lakmal to Harris, NO BALL! Lakmal oversteps by a massive margin. Lands it outside off, Harris offers no shot. 41/1

12.5 S Lakmal to U Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja drives it through covers. Lahiru Kumara gives a chase and stops it comfortably. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 40/1

12.4 S Lakmal to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja lets it go. 37/1

12.3 S Lakmal to U Khawaja, Length delivery on off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets an edge and goes to gully. 37/1

12.2 S Lakmal to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja shoulders his arms to this one. 37/1

12.1 S Lakmal to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 37/1

11.6 D Chameera to Harris, Bowls a bouncer, Harris does well to duck under it. 37/1

11.5 D Chameera to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Harris stands tall and defends off the back foot. 37/1

11.4 D Chameera to Harris, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 37/1

11.3 D Chameera to Harris, Around off, Harris defends this nicely. 37/1

11.2 D Chameera to Harris, Oh dear... nearly through. Full and outside off, Marcus looks to drive but the ball comes back in a long way and beats the inside edge. 37/1

11.1 D Chameera to Harris, Landed outside off, Harris looks to defend but misses. 37/1

10.6 S Lakmal to Khawaja, Landed outside off, comes in a long way, Khawaja shoulders arms. 37/1

10.5 S Lakmal to Khawaja, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 37/1

10.4 S Lakmal to Khawaja, Landed outside off, left alone. 37/1

Usman Khawaja walks in at number 3, replacing Burns.

10.3 S Lakmal to Joe Burns, OUT! First breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Good shape and swing on this one. Full on off, Burns is drawn forward and looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge due to the away movement. The ball flies towards second slip where Kusal Mendis dives to his left and takes a good catch. Sri Lanka finally get rid of the quickfire opening stand. 37/1

10.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns keeps it out. 37/0

10.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns defends off the back foot. 37/0

9.6 D Chameera to Harris, On off, Marcus blocks it well. 37/0

9.5 D Chameera to Harris, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Harris looks to defend but misses it. 37/0

9.4 D Chameera to Burns, Length delivery on middle, Burns flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 37/0

9.3 D Chameera to Burns, Bowls a bouncer, Burns looks to pull but it goes over him. Dickwella jumps and does well to collect it. Good keeping by Niroshan Dickwella. 36/0

9.2 D Chameera to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns defends off the front foot. 36/0

9.1 D Chameera to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, Burns blocks it well. 36/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Harris, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 36/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Full again on off, Harris drives it back to the bowler. 36/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Full on off, Harris drives it through mid off. The batsmen pick up a couple. 36/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Good shape on this one. Good length delivery outside off, Harris looks to defend but the ball nips away from him. 34/0

8.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Outside off, on a length, punched through the covers for a couple. 34/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Harris, Outside off, Harris leaves it alone. 32/0

7.6 D Chameera to Burns, Down the leg side, Joe looks to flick but misses. Dickwella starts to appeal but then bails out. 32/0

7.5 D Chameera to Burns, One more leave outside off. 32/0

7.4 D Chameera to Burns, Full on middle, Burns flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and stops it comfortably. The batsmen pick up a couple. 32/0

7.3 D Chameera to Burns, Outside off, left alone. 30/0

7.2 D Chameera to Burns, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 30/0

7.1 D Chameera to Joe Burns, A short ball around off, pulled towards mid on. He barely timed that. 30/0

Dushmantha Chameera to bowl.

6.6 S Lakmal to Harris, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 30/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Harris, FOUR! Bad bowling. Full and down the leg side, Harris tickles it to the fine leg fence. 30/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Harris, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 26/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Full and around off, Harris looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Just flies over the stumps to fine leg. Two runs taken. Leg byes signalled. 26/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Beaten. On a length outside off, Harris pushes inside the line and is beaten. 24/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Harris, Full and around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 24/0

5.6 L Kumara to Burns, Outside off, Burns leaves it alone. 24/0

5.5 L Kumara to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 24/0

5.4 L Kumara to Burns, Outside off, Burns offers no shot. 24/0

5.3 L Kumara to Burns, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Burns looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. 24/0

5.2 L Kumara to Joe Burns, FOUR! Second consecutive boundary for Joe Burns. Good shot this time. Short delivery again, Burns pulls it once more but on this occasion, the timing and contact are perfect. As a result, the ball flies over square leg. The fielder at fine leg runs to his left and dives but parries the ball into the fence. 24/0

5.1 L Kumara to Burns, FOUR! Short delivery, Burns looks to pull but plays it too early. The ball hits the inner half of the bat, goes in the air but over the man at mid-wicket for a boundary. 20/0

4.6 S Lakmal to Harris, Outside off, Harris taps it to point. 16/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Good length delivery on middle, Marcus flicks it to mid-wicket. 16/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris pushes it to mid-wicket. 16/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Full on off, Marcus drives it to mid off. 16/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on off, Harris plays it to covers. 16/0

4.1 Lakmal to Harris, Half hearted appeal for lbw! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Harris looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 16/0

3.6 L Kumara to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, Burns defends off the back foot. 16/0

3.5 L Kumara to Burns, Full on off, Burns drives it to mid off. 16/0

3.4 L Kumara to Burns, Good length delivery on leg, Burns looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. 16/0

3.3 L Kumara to Joe Burns, FOUR! Amazing shot to get off the mark. Overpitched outside off, Burns gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it perfectly through covers. Even the Hot Spot shows the mark in the centre. 16/0

3.2 L Kumara to Burns, Outside off, Burns leaves it alone. 12/0

3.1 L Kumara to Harris, Length delivery on off, Harris taps it towards point. The batsman hesitate at first but then go for the run. 12/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Burns, Good length delivery outside off. The ball slightly moves away from Burns after pitching and misses the outside edge of his defensive bat by just a whisker. 11/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Back of a length on middle, Harris looks to flick but the ball hits him high on the thigh. The ball goes to the on side and picks up a single. Leg bye signaled by the umpire. 11/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Full on middle and leg. The ball swings in a bit after pitching. Marcus gets an inside edge and the ball hits his pad. 10/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Harris, FOUR! First one of the innings. Length delivery on middle and leg. The ball comes in with the angle. Harris flicks it to square leg. Lahiru Kumara coming from fine leg puts in a dive and gets a hand to it but cannot stop the ball from going to the fence. Good effort by Kumara. 10/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Sprays to the leg side, Harris goes for the flick but misses. 6/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Harris, Full on off, Marcus blocks it away off his front foot. 6/0

1.6 L Kumara to Burns, On the stumps this time, Joe pushes it to mid on to finish off the over. 6/0

1.5 L Kumara to Burns, Tempting Burns to go for the drive. Kumara once again bowls outside off, but Burns calmly leaves it alone. 6/0

1.4 L Kumara to Burns, Full outside off, Joe shoulders arms to it. 6/0

1.3 L Kumara to Burns, Outside off on a length, Burns leaves it alone. 6/0

1.2 L Kumara to Harris, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Harris flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run. 6/0

1.1 L Kumara to Harris, Starts with a full length delivery on middle, Marcus pushes it to the fielder at cover. 5/0

Lahiru Kumara to share the new ball.

0.6 S Lakmal to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns defends off the back foot. 5 runs off the first over. 5/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris flicks it past short leg where it hit his shoulder and goes through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 5/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on off, Marcus defends off the front foot. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Harris, Good length delivery on off, Harris keeps it out. 2/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Harris, Length delivery on middle, Harris flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs. 2/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Harris, Good swing on this one. Starts with a good length delivery on middle, Harris looks to defend but gets it of the outer half towards mid on. 0/0

First Published: January 25, 2019, 8:42 AM IST