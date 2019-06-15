Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London: SL Win Toss & Put AUS Into Bat First

TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dimuth Karunaratne has elected to field first against Australia at The Oval.
PITCH REPORT: This is a nice new pitch and there is a greenish tinge so some extra bounce and pace, but it'll flatten out. Michael Slater and Brendon McCullum expect the batsmen to have a merry day with scores crossing the 300-run mark.
We are minutes away from the toss here at The Oval. Will Aaron Finch finally win a toss today?
The forecast remains largely clear for London on Saturday and a full game is expected at the Oval which would make Australia firm favourites for the encounter.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first game on this Super Saturday featuring the defending champions Australia and the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka. The Aussies are coming into the game on the back of some good form, while Sri Lanka's campaign has been terribly affected by rain as they have had two games washed out. Stay tuned for all the updates!
Australia are comfortably placed on the points table with wins in three out their four games but captain Aaron Finch feels his team has played nowhere near to its potential. At the top of the order Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith, have hit the ground running with big scores aplenty. In the bowling department, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc remain two of the world's best but the spots for their backups are up for grabs. But with so much cricket still to come, Finch is confident that their best cricket is just around the corner. "I don't think we have gone anything near our best which is still a good thing. We have six points on the board but are not playing anywhere near our best cricket which is a real positive," said Finch on Friday. "But as long as we are improving and continue to go up and not backwards, I think that is the key."
The Oval is ready to host its fifth game of the 2019 ICC World Cup on Saturday, 15 June as Australia and Sri Lanka get ready to lock horns. Sri Lanka arguably need the points more than Australia, as two of their games have already been washed out. If the last match between Australia and India is anything to go by, the pitch at the Oval is expected to be a flat one, with conditions ideal for the side batting first. Whichever side wins the toss here would be inclined to bat first, just like India in the last match when they went on to amass a total of 300+ riding on Shikhar Dhawan's century. However, if the previous games are any evidence, the pitch does tend to be a little slower in the second half of the match, gripping and turning for the spinners.
Will The Oval be a sea of blue once again as Australia play Sri Lanka? The fans are starting to fill in and make their presence felt.
Karunaratne also revealed that seamer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the pick of the bowlers against Afghanistan, is close to being fully fit following a finger injury sustained in the nets in Bristol. Furthermore, Lasith Malinga, who flew home for personal matters, will be back in time for the Australia game. And Karunaratne is sure his side can re-start their campaign quickly. “Lasith (Malinga) is on his way, he is coming to join the team and will play. Australia have a really good bowling line-up and top order with bat in hand. We need to take early wickets and have to get through the early overs with the bat, that will be the crucial part.”
“We already played against the Australians in a practice game, we know each other really well,” said the 31-year-old. “We have some kind of plans, so we will try and stick to them. If you look at the World Cup, the short ball has been a serious matter. The fast bowlers are taking a lot of wickets with bouncers. We know they are going to go really hard against us, but they can only bowl two bouncers an over so we can be ready for those things. Some of our guys are really good players of the short ball, some of them find it hard. But if you think you can go for it, I will tell my players to go for it because we need runs as well. We discussed our plans in the dressing room, and we will try to do well against the Australian bowling.”
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has asserted that his side’s batsmen will have full license to take on Australian bowlers during their as both sides set to clash at The Oval on Saturday. Barring the skipper, the Sri Lankan batsmen have failed to impress at the World Cup so far, having been bowled out for 136 and 201 in their two completed matches so far. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been vital for Australia so far this World Cup but the Sri Lankan skipper insists his side are ready take on the fast-bowling duo in the must-win clash.
The forecast remains largely clear for London on Saturday and a full game is expected at the Oval which would make Australia firm favourites for the encounter.
The five-time World champions though look far from being settled although they are second on the points table with 6 points from four games. After a flying start from openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, they collapsed sensationally and failed to bat out their 50 overs. While bowling, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz had them on the run before Mitchell Starc came back to end the Pakistan resistance. The Lankans, however, should not prove to be much of a hurdle to Finch’s side. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side haven’t found any momentum in this tournament so far after collapsing to 136 in their 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener.
Players to watch out for:
Australia: David Warner: The Australian opener is hitting his peak just at the right time. Warner was the leading run-scorer in IPL-12 after his return from the one-year ban for ball tampering. After tentative half-centuries against Afghanistan and India, Warner was in sublime form during his 111-ball 107 against Pakistan. He will relish the Lankan attack on a flat Oval deck.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne: Questions were raised when he was made the captain of the ODI side for the World Cup in spite of not playing this format after the 2015 World Cup. Karunaratne has been rock-solid at the top of the order without letting that affect his strike-rate too much. The Lankan skipper will play a crucial role in seeing off the new ball duo of Starc and Pat Cummins.
This bowler will remember his time spent with the Australians for a long time to come! Very nice gesture by David Warner.
When Australian captain Aaron Finch was left stumped by Brad Haddin's 10-year-old son Zachary:
Australian fielding coach Brad Haddin’s two young boys, Zachary, 10, and Hugo, 7, had joined Finch on stage and the best question was left for the end of the interaction when Zachary was handed the microphone. “Are you going to win a coin toss?” he said, cracking up the couple of dozen journalists who loved the youngster’s sense of humour. Finch is yet to win a toss at the 2019 World Cup but hopes his luck changes on Saturday. Like everyone else in the room, he too saw the funny side of the lighthearted moment. “I don’t know, I’d like to,” Finch said with a smile. “I don’t think I won one in the warm-up games either. “I had a good run at the start of the Pakistan series then lost a couple towards the end so it’s been a while since I won a toss. Good question.”
Rain has proved to be a menace so far in this ICC World Cup and the worst hit out of the 10 teams has been Sri Lanka — two of their games against Bangladesh and Pakistan have been washed out. The Lankans just have one win — over Afghanistan — in their four games so far and face the defending World Cup champions Australia. The Lankans last played a game on June 4 and endured two back-to-back washed out games after that. Australia, on the other hand, bounced back in fine fashion from their loss at the hands of India at the Oval last Sunday (June 9), to post an impressive win over Pakistan.
Sri Lanka meanwhile aren’t very happy in England and team manager Ashantha de Mel said on Friday that he lodged an official complaint with the ICC due to perceived ‘unfair’ treatment in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 with regards to the pitches they have played on and the facilities provided to them. “This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally,” De Mel told Daily News. “What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol the ICC has prepared a green pitch, and at the same venues where the other countries have played the pitches are brown and favourable for high scoring,” he added. “The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at the Oval is green. It is not (a case of) sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others.” De Mel further pointed out a number of issues he had with the facilities provided for the Sri Lankan players, including a lack of nets and a swimming pool.
Australia will take a final call on injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' fate in the World Cup ahead of their next week's match against Bangladesh. Stoinis, who has suffered a side strain that is preventing him from bowling, will be travelling with the Australian squad to Nottingham -- the venue for their next match -- and the final decision on whether he would remain in the World Cup would be taken there. Aaron Finch said Mitchell Marsh, who is on standby and has started training, would be ready if he is included into the official squad.
And it's looking quite good in London today! Expect some cracking cricket later on in the day and let's pray it stays sunny like this.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first game on this Super Saturday featuring the defending champions Australia and the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka. The Aussies are coming into the game on the back of some good form, while Sri Lanka's campaign has been terribly affected by rain as they have had two games washed out. Stay tuned for all the updates!
Teams:
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
