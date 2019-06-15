Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in London: As it Happened

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera got Sri Lanka off to a superb start but once the latter departed they lost all the momentum. They allowed Maxwell to dictate terms before Starc and Richardson dismantled their batting order. A yet another disappointing performance from the Sri Lankans. Australia now move to the top of the table.
All over! Pradeep swings hard but ends up edging it to Carey behind the stumps. Australia win by 87 runs.
Starc ends his spell with the figures of 4 for 55. Another solid game for the left-arm paceman. What a match-winner he has been for Australia. Always turns up in big games.
And, another one! This time it's Udana who tries to heave Richardson out of the park but got a big edge and Finch had to backpedal at mid-off to take the catch. Australia are now just two wickets away from a win.
Starc is tearing apart Sri Lanka at the moment. Mendis tries to go for the glory shot and edges it to the wicketkeeper. Starc now has four and is on a hat-trick. He now also has 13 wickets in this tournament.
Thisara Perera comes to the crease and smokes the very first delivery for six. Starc however gets his revenge in the same over as Perera went for another big shot but ended up offering a simple catch to the fielder at mid-on. Wicket No. 6 for Sri Lanka.
Quick and full on the stumps and Siriwardana is all cleaned up. He was late to his shot and ended up getting knocked over. Sri Lanka have now lost five wickets and this is Australia's game to lose from here on.
Another one bites the dust! Sri Lanka are losing wickets in a cluster and it's Mathews who will have to walk back now. This was down the leg side and Mathews went for his shot only to end up edging it to the wicketkeeper. 36 overs done, SL are 208 for 4.
Richardson gets the big fish! There was width on offer but Karunaratne ended up hitting it straight to Maxwell at point. He departs for 97 and Australia are over Sri Lanka now. This is what happens if you allow the opposition to dictate terms.
Five runs off Richardson's comeback over. Karunaratne and Mendis are trying to build a partnership, but they will have to target one or two bowlers. Meanwhile, Maxwell too makes his return and gives away just three runs. Sri Lanka are 176 for 2 in 30 overs.
Short and wide outside off and Thirimanne times it through the square region for his first boundary. Behrendorff however got his revenge on the very next delivery as Thirimanne tried to replicate the shot and ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper. Good phase this for Australians.
Dimuth Karunaratne - It was a good wicket. There was some seam movement, but it was still a good batting track. We bowled well in the first 25 overs. Then, Finch and Smith batted really well, but we came back strongly at the death. We got a good start with the bat. We couldn't capitalise and when the middle-order came in, they couldn't capitalize either and really couldn't handle the pressure. The Australians are top-class bowlers, but we have faced them before, and we were missing a game plan against them to be honest. We lost a couple of matches because of the rain. We need to win a couple of matches, and if we can do it, we can definitely be in the top 4. We have got to get to the semi-finals and then take it step by step until the final.
Finch - It was nice to get a couple of drives away at the start. If my balance is on and I can get a few drives, that's the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from the ball one - not losing my balance. We lost a few wickets on the verge of taking the game on too much, but a couple of partnerships took us deep. Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike - looked up at the scorecard and saw he was on 25 - thought he was on 5. He just hits the ball in the gap, and that's a great skill, especially in the beginning of the innings. It's amazing when Maxi has a free rein like that, he can just go all out. Credit to SL, they executed really well under pressure, otherwise, I thought we were definitely getting to 350.
I thought we were a touch short with the new ball. You want to bowl top of off, but when we were getting hit we had to change our plan. It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive. Starc is going the business again in an ICC tournament. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve It's a real positive.
Dhananjaya tries to paddle one and almost hit it to Behrendorff who tried his best but it looked like the ball dropped just in front of him. The third umpire didn't have enough evidence to overturn it. Dhananjaya then goes for the same shot and somehow managed to get it over Behrendorff for four. On the very next ball, Dhananjaya mistimes one at the no man's land. What an eventful over!
Kane Richardson gets his third as Malinga gets caught at cover. Australia now need just one wicket. What a fightback this has been from Australia. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have no one but to blame themselves.
No hat-trick for Starc but Sri Lanka now look out of the game unless Dhananjaya and Udana come up with something special. Starc still has two overs left and can pick up his second five-wicket haul of this tournament.
Starc drops one short and Mathews pulls it towards deep square leg for four. This is good batting from both these two batsmen. They are getting a move on and Sri Lanka now need 131 off 90 balls.
Shot! Mendis gets one his arc and slams Starc over his head for a maximum. He is slowly starting to find his touch and brings up the 200 for Sri Lanka.
Maxwell ends his full quota of overs, giving away just 46 runs. He was the one who put the breaks on Sri Lankan batsmen. He might not have picked up a wicket but the all-rounder has done more than enough for his team.
Not a bad way to announce his arrival! Mathews gets a half volley and pushes it down the ground for four. He will have to play a key role if Sri Lanka want to get anyway near the total. 33 overs done, they are 190 for 3.
FINALLY! Mendis comes down the track and lofts Maxwell down the ground for a six. They have allowed Maxwell to get through his overs and they will have to keep this boundaries coming.
Kane Richardson comes back into the attack.
Karunaratne is trying to play his shots now but couldn't get much success against Benhrendorff. The tension is building up and Sri Lanka are 168 for 2 in 28 overs.
Sri Lanka have scored only 43 runs in their last 11 overs. They will have to show some urgency and make sure that the required run rate doesn't get out of their hands.
Nothing much happening here! Karunaratne hasn't been able to get a move on in the last few overs and Mendis has just walked out to bat. They are just focusing on strike rotation and it will make things only difficult for the coming batsmen.
Another good over for Australia, just two off it. 25 overs gone and SL are 156 for 2. They now need 179 in as many overs.
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
A couple of close run-out opportunities. Direct hit both the times would have had Thirimanne. Karunaratne is batting on 81 which is his highest score in this format and he will have to stay for as long as possible.
Maxwell is going through his overs very quickly. He has already bowled seven overs and has gone for only 32 runs.
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in London
SL vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 20 ODI, The Oval, London, 15 June, 2019
Australia
334/7
(50.0) RR 6.68
Sri Lanka
247/10
(45.5) RR 5.38
Dimuth Karunaratne - It was a good wicket. There was some seam movement, but it was still a good batting track. We bowled well in the first 25 overs. Then, Finch and Smith batted really well, but we came back strongly at the death. We got a good start with the bat. We couldn't capitalise and when the middle-order came in, they couldn't capitalize either and really couldn't handle the pressure. The Australians are top-class bowlers, but we have faced them before, and we were missing a game plan against them to be honest. We lost a couple of matches because of the rain. We need to win a couple of matches, and if we can do it, we can definitely be in the top 4. We have got to get to the semi-finals and then take it step by step until the final.
Finch - It was nice to get a couple of drives away at the start. If my balance is on and I can get a few drives, that's the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from the ball one - not losing my balance. We lost a few wickets on the verge of taking the game on too much, but a couple of partnerships took us deep. Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike - looked up at the scorecard and saw he was on 25 - thought he was on 5. He just hits the ball in the gap, and that's a great skill, especially in the beginning of the innings. It's amazing when Maxi has a free rein like that, he can just go all out. Credit to SL, they executed really well under pressure, otherwise, I thought we were definitely getting to 350.
I thought we were a touch short with the new ball. You want to bowl top of off, but when we were getting hit we had to change our plan. It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive. Starc is going the business again in an ICC tournament. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve It's a real positive.
Dhananjaya tries to paddle one and almost hit it to Behrendorff who tried his best but it looked like the ball dropped just in front of him. The third umpire didn't have enough evidence to overturn it. Dhananjaya then goes for the same shot and somehow managed to get it over Behrendorff for four. On the very next ball, Dhananjaya mistimes one at the no man's land. What an eventful over!
Kane Richardson gets his third as Malinga gets caught at cover. Australia now need just one wicket. What a fightback this has been from Australia. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have no one but to blame themselves.
No hat-trick for Starc but Sri Lanka now look out of the game unless Dhananjaya and Udana come up with something special. Starc still has two overs left and can pick up his second five-wicket haul of this tournament.
Starc drops one short and Mathews pulls it towards deep square leg for four. This is good batting from both these two batsmen. They are getting a move on and Sri Lanka now need 131 off 90 balls.
Shot! Mendis gets one his arc and slams Starc over his head for a maximum. He is slowly starting to find his touch and brings up the 200 for Sri Lanka.
Maxwell ends his full quota of overs, giving away just 46 runs. He was the one who put the breaks on Sri Lankan batsmen. He might not have picked up a wicket but the all-rounder has done more than enough for his team.
Not a bad way to announce his arrival! Mathews gets a half volley and pushes it down the ground for four. He will have to play a key role if Sri Lanka want to get anyway near the total. 33 overs done, they are 190 for 3.
FINALLY! Mendis comes down the track and lofts Maxwell down the ground for a six. They have allowed Maxwell to get through his overs and they will have to keep this boundaries coming.
Kane Richardson comes back into the attack.
Karunaratne is trying to play his shots now but couldn't get much success against Benhrendorff. The tension is building up and Sri Lanka are 168 for 2 in 28 overs.
Sri Lanka have scored only 43 runs in their last 11 overs. They will have to show some urgency and make sure that the required run rate doesn't get out of their hands.
Nothing much happening here! Karunaratne hasn't been able to get a move on in the last few overs and Mendis has just walked out to bat. They are just focusing on strike rotation and it will make things only difficult for the coming batsmen.
Another good over for Australia, just two off it. 25 overs gone and SL are 156 for 2. They now need 179 in as many overs.
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
A couple of close run-out opportunities. Direct hit both the times would have had Thirimanne. Karunaratne is batting on 81 which is his highest score in this format and he will have to stay for as long as possible.
Maxwell is going through his overs very quickly. He has already bowled seven overs and has gone for only 32 runs.
