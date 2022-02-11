Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The high-profile Sri Lanka tour of Australia comprising five T20 Internationals will kickstart on February 11, Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The two teams will be playing T20 Internationals for the first time since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia are coming into the series after thrashing Australia by 4-0 in Ashes 2021-22. The team was scheduled to play white-ball cricket against New Zealand last month but the series was postponed due to the pandemic. The Men in Yellow will be missing the services of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for the Sri Lanka tour.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, last played against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. The 50-over format saw the team scoring a victory by 2-1. Sri Lanka have named a relatively young squad for the Australia tour with as many as nine new faces.

Four players including the likes of Janith Liyanage, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, and Kamil Mishara are yet to make their debut in the shortest format. Thus, the onus will lie on the senior players like Dasun Shanaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, and Danushka Gunathilaka to take the team towards victory.

When will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The first T20 International of the five-match series will be played at 01:40 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

Where will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL 1st T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Ben McCdermott, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs SL 1st T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal (wk)

