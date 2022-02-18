Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 4th T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The touring Sri Lanka team will take on Australia in the 4th T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday in order to salvage some pride. The visitors have already conceded the five-match series to the hosts, who at the moment lead by 3-0.

Aaron Finch and Co completed a dominant win over the tourists in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead the series. The Lankans desperately needed a win to keep the five-match series alive, but a disappointing performance saw them hand the series to the hosts easily. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lankan struggled to reach 121/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Kangaroos got off to a shaky start, but Glenn Maxwell and Finch’s 50-run third-wicket partnership helped them romp home in the 17th over with six wickets to spare. The reigning T20 champions are riding high with confidence and will look to keep alive their hopes of a series clean sweep, while, Sri Lanka have failed to play as a unit, would look to register their first win in the series. Here fans can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the AUS vs SL Live Streaming Match Online and TV Broadcast.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I – Team News and Injury Update

Australian selectors have decided to rest their pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the remainder of the series. They’ve been replaced by Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, and Daniel Sams.

As for Sri Lanka, they are likely to bring back Lahiru Kumara to replace an injured Nuwan Thushara. While mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the previous game owing to a positive COVID-19 result is likely to miss this encounter as well.

When will the 4th T20I between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The match will be played on Friday, February 18.

Where will the 4th T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne.

What time will the 4th T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will commence at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The AUS vs SL 4th T20I will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I Probable Playing XI:

AUS vs SL 4th T20I, Australia probable playing XI: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

AUS vs SL, 4th T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersey, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Shiran Fernando

