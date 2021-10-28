Former T20 champions Sri Lanka will lock horns with Australia in a group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday in Dubai. Sri Lanka come into this match after having topped group A in the qualifiers with three successive wins and then went on to outclass Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match.

Australia, on the other hand, have not yet won any T20 World Cup, stumbled home in the last over against South Africa. They were chasing a target of 118, but were reduced to 38 for 3 and courtesy Marcus Stoinis late finish got home in the final over.

Aaron Finch was dismissed for a duck and David Warner’s rut continued. Also, Mitchell Marsh, who is finding his feet at number 3, could not find it easy to counter the bowlers. Glenn Maxwell, who had a superb run in the IPL, chipped in with wickets, but Australia would need him to be better with the bat.

The pitch in Dubai has assisted batters in the recent games and since dew will play a part, toss could hold importance and the captain winning the toss could bowl first.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Thursday, October 28.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL)) be played?

The match between India Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w),

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

