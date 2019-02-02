Patterson’s Maiden Ton Delights Former Oz Skipper Booth

Loading...
Booth has played a big role in the development of Patterson’s career over the past decade. “I’ve had a lot to do with Brian, particularly when I was younger,” Patterson said after an unbeaten knock of 114 in Australia’s first innings total of 534/5 decl.
“Obviously with the schedule the way it is these days, you don’t get back to your club side as much we’d like to. But Brian was really good to me, ever since I was an up-and-comer at St George. He shot me a message after Brisbane (where Patterson made his Test debut last week) and mentioned that he was going to head down to Canberra.
“I’ve not seen him as yet, but he’s a wonderful person and he’s been a really nice help for me.”
Booth, who played 29 Tests and captained in two of those in addition to being an Australia hockey player as well, admitted on Saturday he was moved to tears by the sight of the lad he has seen progress from club, to state, to international cricket.
“It took my wife back to it,” Booth told cricket.com.au about his own memories of first Test ton. “She said ‘I was quite emotional watching Kurtis get that hundred because it reminded me of you getting your first hundred’. I was just delighted for him.
“It is a moving moment, you have the dream of playing cricket for Australia — and Kurtis has fulfilled that dream — but to get that three-figure score against your name is another big milestone on the way through.”
Patterson became the youngest Blue to score a Shield century on debut when achieved the feat aged 18 in 2011 but took another seven season to break into the Test team.
“He’s always had that composure about him, and you could see that he had obvious talent,” Booth said at the Manuka Oval, where he and Judy were guests of Cricket ACT at the venue’s inaugural Test match.
“It was just a matter of him getting the opportunity to work his way through grade cricket up to first grade, and get the other opportunities that he's had since then. It takes time to get experience, and then wisdom comes into your game.
“He can play shots, and he picks the ball to score off, plus he's got good concentration. And he uses his feet pretty well to the spinners. He’s got all those basic attributes that you need to score, and to be a successful batsman. I don’t think he has to do anything different to what he's been doing to continue to make the progress that he’s made,” the former Australian captain said.
Patterson’s inclusion in Australia’s Test XI came on the strength of first-class runs scored in tour fixtures (Australia A matches against India and Sri Lanka) and he now has his gaze set on a possible role in Australia’s squad for this year’s Ashes campaign.
The young southpaw has been lined-up for the Australia A squad for the UK tour that precedes the Ashes series and is yet to decide if he will seek out a county deal to further enhance his experience in English conditions.
“It’s always been something I’d really like to do, to go and play county cricket," Patterson said. “I like playing when the ball's moving, to be honest. Generally there’s more slips, bowlers are more attacking and the captains are more attacking so there's a few more gaps in the field for someone like myself who doesn't really try and hit the ball too hard,” he said about batting in English conditions.
“I just like to lean on the ball and time it, so in my experiences I like it when the ball is moving. It’s obviously a different challenge and it brings in more modes of dismissal, but I think I go okay against the moving ball.”
First Published: February 2, 2019, 6:06 PM IST