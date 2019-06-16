Australia vs Sri Lanka | 'Squandered Opportunity' - Twitter Laments Sri Lanka's Poor Showing

Australia secured their fourth win at the ICC World Cup 2019 as they overcame Sri Lanka by 87 runs at The Oval on Saturday.
Having asked the defending champions to bat first by Dimuth Karunaratne, it was one-way traffic for the majority of the first innings. Aaron Finch dominated with a blistering 153 with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell playing cameos. Sri Lanka did pull back in the final stages but the defending champions still posted 334 on the board.
.@AaronFinch5 looked fluent from the very beginning, classy straight drives and big sixes, big knock👌 the whole match on one side but the Sri Lankan death bowling was really good! #AUSvSL #CWC19— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 15, 2019
Australia has a bit of a finishing problem. Against Pak and now, against Sri Lanka. Not crossing 350 after the opener scored 150+. #CWC19 #AusvSL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2019
Brilliant knock from @AaronFinch5 but Australia yet to put together a full 50 over performance. #AUSVSL #CWC2019— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 15, 2019
Australian captains to have scored men's World Cup hundreds:Steve WaughRicky Ponting (4 times)Aaron FinchThat is all. #AUSvSL— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) June 15, 2019
Sri Lanka wondering where the rain is when you really need it #AUSvSL #CWC19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 15, 2019
Steven Smith's last 10 World cup innings:2015:95726510556*2019:1873691050*8 50+ scores in 10 inns. #CWC19 #AusvSL— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 15, 2019
The wicket flat enough for you today @RusselArnold69 #😉— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) June 15, 2019
Hard luck #DimuthKarunaratne— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 15, 2019
Australia have not played their best so far this #CWC19. But, they have managed to pull things back towards the end and that's all matters. vs WI - Starc, vs PAK - a collective pace effort. Today vs #SL - Starc again. Imagine when they actually produce their best? 😍 #AUSvSL #CWC— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) June 15, 2019
After an inspiring, exhilarating start, Sri Lanka have squandered the opportunity to score an upset with some poor - really poor -batting by the middle order— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 15, 2019
After a whirlwind opening stand, Sri Lanka totally the plot by resorting to defensive, tame style. Should have continued being positive & audacious. Their batsmen hv skill but not robust temperament #AUSvSL #CWC19— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 15, 2019
Most losses in ODI cricket:417 - India/Sri Lanka *412 - Pakistan370 - New Zealand/West Indies#SLvAUS— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 15, 2019
Australia vs Sri Lanka | 'Squandered Opportunity' - Twitter Laments Sri Lanka's Poor Showing
