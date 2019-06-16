starts in
Australia vs Sri Lanka | 'Squandered Opportunity' - Twitter Laments Sri Lanka's Poor Showing

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Australia secured their fourth win at the ICC World Cup 2019 as they overcame Sri Lanka by 87 runs at The Oval on Saturday.

Having asked the defending champions to bat first by Dimuth Karunaratne, it was one-way traffic for the majority of the first innings. Aaron Finch dominated with a blistering 153 with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell playing cameos. Sri Lanka did pull back in the final stages but the defending champions still posted 334 on the board.

Sri Lanka started the run-chase with a bang, courtesy of Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. They were in a decent position at 205/3 but the run-chase suffered a massive collapse and they fell short by 87 runs.

