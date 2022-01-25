Australia vs Sri Lanka T20Is: Warner, Marsh, Coach Langer Rested; McDermott, Head Recalled

Australia have recalled Ben McDermott along with Ashes hero Travis Head, fast bowler Jhye Richardson and allrounder Moises Henriques for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. They have though rested opener David Warner and allrounder Mitchell Marsh while head coach Justin Langer has also taken a leave.

The series will get underway from February 11 and conclude on February 20 to be played across Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will assume the duty of head coach for the series in Langer’s absence.

Aside from Warner and Marsh, spinner Mitchell Swepson is the other player from Australia’s T20 World Cup winning squad that hasn’t been included for the Sri Lanka T20Is.

McDermott last played for Australia in August 2021 and missed the cut for the 2021 T20 World Cup. He has stormed back into contention on the back of a superb Big Bash League 2021-22 where he was named player of the tournament.

“I don’t think that I wasn’t ready to play for Australia (before), but I do feel ready now," McDermott said on Tuesday. “I feel like I’m at the top of my game. I’ve developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven’t been good ones, I won’t shy away from that, but I’ve definitely learned from those experiences and hopefully I come back well."

Australia chief selector George Bailey said the squad has been selected to give chances to players to make an ealry impression with the team gearing up to launch defense of their T20 World Cup title later this year.

“This squad will begin preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition," Bailey said.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

