Travis Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes

Head, a close friend of the late Phillip Hughes, dedicated his maiden Test century to him.
The talented Hughes had sadly failed to recover from injuries sustained after he was struck on the head by a bouncer in a JLT Sheffield Shield clash against NSW at the SCG.
Head, who scored 161 against the Lankans in Canberra, had to hold back tears when asked who he dedicated his century to.
"A few … Hughesy as well. I'm a little bit emotional to be honest," Head told SEN Test Cricket after play.
Head and Joe Burns shared a massive 308-run partnership - the highest by a pair batting together for the first time in Tests.
Burns who was there with Head when he reached his century said he just wanted to hug his teammate for as long as he could.
"He was obviously very emotional for his first hundred," said Burns, who batted the entire day to post a career-best 172 not out.
"Out in the middle you kind of don't ask how someone's feeling, I was just over the moon for him.
"To see a bloke, the hard work that's he's done all summer and for a number of years playing against him as well, you knew how good a player he was.
"I think it's one of those innings today that will get him started in his Test career and get that first one out of the way and open the floodgates.
"I just wanted to hug him as hard as I could for as long as I could and keep batting with him. It was really enjoyable."
First Published: February 1, 2019, 6:55 PM IST