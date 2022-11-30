Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test in Perth Live Updates: Follow Live Score and Ball-by-ball Commentary

Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test in Perth Live Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Wednesday. Australia, who haven’t played a Test since touring Sri Lanka in July, left out pace bowler Scott Boland and opener Marcus Harris from the 13, as expected, on what it should be a fast, bouncy surface.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will lead the attack, supplemented by the spin of Nathan Lyon.

The West Indies, who are without a win on Australian soil for 25 years, suffered a blow before the match with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out of the two-Test series with a groin injury.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired batting great Shivnarine, scored a century in a warm-up game last week and was rewarded with a debut and will open the batting with captain Kraigg Brathwaite. The likes of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and the experienced Jason Holder spearhead a dynamic pace attack.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies also said that Raymon Reifer has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia. The left-handed all-rounder picked up a groin injury and is therefore not available for selection.

Coach Phil Simmons has quit and the two tests in Australia, the second a day-night match beginning December 8 in Adelaide, will be his last in charge.

The West Indies have had little success in the shortest form of cricket lately but veteran Jason Holder says that won’t diminish the test team’s ambitions for the two-match series against Australia beginning Wednesday.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

(With Agency Inputs)

