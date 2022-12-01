LIVE SCORE Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2, Perth

Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test in Perth Live Updates: West Indies have toiled hard on the field and this is not what they wanted this morning after a challenging Day 1 but they mostly have themselves to blame for this. The Windies just weren’t attacking enough when the second new ball was still doing enough and some of the field placements were questionable. A couple of bowlers did bowl well in patches but have found it hard to create wicket-taking opportunities. Roston Chase did get a big breakthrough late in the session which might prove to be a catalyst for them. Will we finally see the visitors pressing the issue in the afternoon session? Or will the Aussies continue to score runs freely? Join us at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) to find out.

The Aussies started the day in a position of promise and they have only gone and cemented their dominance further. Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith went on to score a double-century and century respectively as they made the opposition work hard in the field with not just their strokeplay but also with their running. The pair was looking unstoppable and looked all set to bat for another whole session together but in the final over before the interval, the 251-run stand was broken as Labuschagne was dismissed after just reaching a sensational double-ton.

Session summary - 28.1 overs, 109 runs and 1 wicket. So, another session of Test cricket has flown by and Australia are the ones who have just gone from strength to strength and seem to be well on course for a mammoth total. West Indies will feel that they have been static in the way they have approached the morning session but that big wicket on the stroke of lunch will certainly provide them with a lot of inspiration when they take the field again.

We are all ready for the second day of this Test match! The Windies players have made their way into the middle. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the two overnight Australian batters have also made their way out to the middle now. Kemar Roach to start with the ball. Here we go…

Australia have laid down the marker for the rest of the game with their batters bossing Day 1. After David Warner fell early, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne put on a big stand that put the hosts on top of the proceedings. Usman Khawaja fell but Marnus Labuschagne went on to build another century stand with Steven Smith and brought an individual ton as well. Aussies will look for more of the same on Day 2. Stay tuned as the morning session isn’t far away.

West Indies started with a lot of promise in the field as youngster Jayden Seales got rid of David Warner early in the day but after that, they found it tough going for a long time. Kyle Mayers’ underrated skills as a bowler came to the rescue of the visitors as he broke a crucial stand but yet again the Windies couldn’t capitalise. They would be hoping that the pitch quickens up and they can get early wickets on Day 2 to get back in the contest.

Hello and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and West Indies from the Optus Stadium in Perth. Day 1 saw the hosts put on a stellar show with the bat Marnus Labuschagne notching up a brilliant ton. Will we see another run fest on Day 2 as well?

… DAY 2, SESSION 1 …

Right then, that is all we have from his absorbing opening day of the first Test match. West Indies need to do some heavy lifting on Day 2 now to make their way back into this game. Will the Windies fightback? Or will Australia consolidate their position? We shall get all our answers when the play resumes on Thursday, 1st of December at 7.50 am IST (2.20 am GMT). Our build-up though as you know, begins a lot earlier. Do join us for the same. Cheers!

The day started with Jayden Seales getting rid of David Warner early. However, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne then showed some great grit and determination to ride through a tough period when West Indies were really bowling well in the first session. Runs started flowing bit quickly in the afternoon session for the Aussies as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne both got to their fifties. Mayers then brought some life back into the Windies camp with a wicket late in the second session. However, after that Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did not given an inch to the West Indies and now the home team is looking all set to dominate this Test match. The first session will be crucial on Day 2 and West Indies need to come up with better plans and execution going ahead in this Test match.

Marnus Labuschagne is down for a chat. He says that whenever you finish a day with almost 300 runs and just 2 wickets lost it is a great day and they will now look to get a big total on board. Adds that it helps coming from Brisbane to play on bouncy wickets like this one and if you’re patient and the technique is sound, you can score runs here. Mentions that whenever you aren’t scoring runs there’s a bit of doubt but it is all about trusting the process. Ends by saying that his wife and daughter made the trip to watch him play here and that makes this hundred a bit more special.

West Indies, well, they tried hard but the Australian batters were too good on the day. Kraigg Brathwaite tried all his options but nothing worked and though there were few plays and misses in between, it was a frustrating day from the Windies’ point of view. The second new ball now is eight overs old and West Indies need to make the most of it early on Day 2 if they want to make their way back into this game.

Steven Smith started the final session with a bang stroking a boundary off the first delivery and he just continued the same momentum throughout the session on his way to a fluent 59*. Marnus Labuschagne at the other end was also more proactive in this session and notched up a gritty century and ended with an unbeaten knock of 154 as runs started flowing quickly for the Aussies. They are in a pole position now and we can expect Australian batters to come up with more aggressive intent on Day 2 and they would surely be trying to get their first innings total somewhere over 500 now.

Australia have dominated this session and are in the driver’s seat now at the end of Day 1. A wicketless session with 131 runs added and West Indies after starting this morning on a positive note have not been able to get enough breakthroughs throughout the day to put more pressure on the Aussies.

