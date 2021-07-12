Australia vs West Indies 2021: We Aren't Worried About His Scores-Dwayne Bravo on Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle might be struggling for runs, but Dwayne Bravo believes that the ‘Universe Boss’ will be among the runs very soon. This is a crucial phase for Windies cricket as they have T20 World Cup coming up. In the first two T20I against Australia, Gayle has scores of just 13 and 4 while batting at the No. 3 position for West Indies. Since his return to the West Indies T20I side, Gayle is averaging just 12 in 9 games.

“We don’t judge him by his performances now, Chris’ presence alone sends a fear factor to the opposition and brings a certain level of calmness to our dressing room," Bravo told the host broadcaster after the game.

“There’s a lot of outside pressure because of the age factor but there’s no pressure in the dressing room. We appreciate what’s done for West Indies cricket, he’s a legend, and this last few months with him let’s enjoy it and push him through this last phase of his career."

“He’s trying his best to be conservative, not playing his flamboyance game, but we aren’t worried about his scores," Bravo said .

West Indies vs Australia: Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo Guide Hosts to Victory in Second T20I

Shimron Hetmyer produced a top-notch match-winning knock of 61 off 36 deliveries as West Indies defeated Australia by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here. The left-hander and Dwayne Bravo, who contributed an unbeaten 47 not out, helped the hosts to 196/4. The bowlers then dismissed the visitors for 140 in 19.2 overs, as the home team sealed a comprehensive victory in the second match to following up their 18-run win on July 9.

