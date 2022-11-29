Australia vs West Indies 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs WI, 1st Test Coverage on TV And Online

Australia and West Indies will face off in a two-match test series beginning on November 30. The 1st Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth and the hosts will be hoping to put on a dominant display after the heartbreak of losing out on the T20I World Cup in their own backyard.

The Aussies must have felt some kind of solace after defeating England in the recently concluded ODI series. The Australian squad did a clean sweep and won the series 3-0. Andrew McDonald will be hoping that his men can continue the same form against the West indies.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The West Indians have had a mixed bag of results and their last international outing resulted in a 9-wicket loss against Ireland on 21st October 2022. It will thus be a stern test to try and keep out this Australian team that will have the home support on their side.

Both teams have some power-packed hitters but the real question is whether they can sustain themselves in the longer format of the game.

When will the 1st Test match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The 1st Test match of the series between Australia vs West Indies will take place from November 30 – December 4.

Where will the match Australia vs West Indies be played?

The 1st Test match between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will Australia vs West Indies match begin?

The 1st Test match between Australia and West Indies will begin at 7:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies match?

The Australia and West Indies match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies match?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st Test match can be streamed live on Sony Liv.

AUS vs WI 1st Test Possible XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

West Indies predicted starting line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here