Australia vs West Indies | Cool But Sunny Day Predicted In Trent Bridge For Match

It will be another cool but sunny day in Nottingham where Australia will face West Indies in both team’s second game of the ICC World Cup on Thursday. The game will start with temperatures hovering around 13 degree but will go up to 18 degrees through the course of the day.
The humidity is hovering around 69% in Nottingham but there is only 20 per cent chance of rain on Thursday.
Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham has traditionally been a high-scoring venue in England. Apart from West Indies’ opening game last week, when Pakistan were bowled out for 105, the venue has seen big scores regularly.
This game will be played on the same pitch on which the England-Pakistan World Cup game was played on June 3 in which 682 runs were scored by both sides. The track is, in fact, the same one on which England scored a record ODI score of 481/6 against Australia last year.
There is a tinge of grass but that’s only present to bind the surface. The track should be another belter for batting.
Batsmen like Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmeyer from West Indies and David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell should enjoy their day out on this surface.
