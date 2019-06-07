starts in
Australia vs West Indies | Coulter-Nile's Batting a Real Positive For Us: Finch

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 12:34 AM IST
Australia managed to scrape past West Indies on Thursday at Nottingham, and one of the biggest reasons for that was Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 60-ball 92. Though not known for his batting, Coulter-Nile strung a crucial partnership with Steve Smith and took his team to a more-than-decent total of 288.

After the innings, Coulter-Nile revealed that he did not think that he would go on to score 92 in Australia’s fightback. At the post match presentation ceremony he said, “No. I did not think I would get that much. I remember Smith being on 81 and me not hanging around in a practice game, so I thought I would stick around a little bit. I played a pull shot second ball and it went up, luck went my way – a couple dropped safely and inside edged a few. That's the way cricket goes.

“I felt it (the surface) was quite hard - it was a bit up and down but I settled in and got used to it.”

This knock of Coulter-Nile only reinstated Aaron’s Finch’s confidence in the former’s ability to bat. Finch said, “That innings of Coulter-Nile was exceptional. We always thought he had the ability and today he got the opportunity to bat longer.

“We just kept hanging in there. From 4 for 30 odd to be able to fightback and then a partnership between Smith and Carey to get us deeper. Even with the bowl we hung in there. Really proud of the guys.”

But Finch was quick to acknowledge the threat posed by West Indies and added, “I was nervous when they were coming hard at us at 30/4. We kept fighting back, we kept taking wickets which was crucial. You have to keep taking wickets against West Indies since they are so destructive. Our top-order was disappointing, and played a few poor shots. And with the bowl, we have few areas to improve. To still come out with 2 points, with a lot of improvement to do, is a real positive for us.”

On the other hand, losing skipper Jason Holder was disappointed with both, irresponsible shots and extra runs given towards the end of the innings.

“Ya, obviously we are disappointed. We played a few irresponsible shots. We had to stick it around a little bit more. Still lot of positives came out of this match. We dropped Coulter-Nile when he was 60 odd and he ended up getting another 30-odd runs that was one of the pivotal moments.

“Batsmen should have taken responsibility and chased down the total. We still believe that we can win this competition. It is still early days in tournament, competition is wide open. We just have to be more consistent.”

