Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, November 30

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia and West Indies will square off in the first Test of their two-match series beginning on November 30. The Caribbean side last won a Test down under way back in 1997 in Perth. Brian Lara had stepped up in that match with a brilliant century and propelled his team to victory.

The West Indies batters will also have to be at their best if they are to compete in this match. The Aussies are a formidable team in these conditions and will come at them hard. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will enjoy bowling on the lively pitch of the Optus Stadium.

Nathan Lyon has an excellent record at the Optus Stadium and will test the brittle batting line-up of the visitors. All eyes will be on Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, as he will be making his Test debut.

Ahead of the first Test match between West Indies and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the first Test match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies will be played between November 30 and December 4.

Where will the first Test match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the first Test match between Australia and West Indies begin?

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies will begin at 7:50 am IST on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test match between Australia and West Indies?

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first Test match between Australia and West Indies?

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kemar Roach,

AUS vs WI Predicted Playing XI:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamrah Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

