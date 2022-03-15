Australia vs West Indies, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match No. 14 at Basin Reserve, Wellington - Live Updates and Scorecard

Two of the heavy weights – Australia and West Indies will be up against each other at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 14 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Aussies are the table topper, 3 wins and 6 points, are yet to be defeated. They will face Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies, a side that is hurt after losing to India by a big margin.

Australia are having a great time at the tournament. Even after losing batting stars Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning relatively cheaply in just over 15 overs, Australia put 269-8 on the board after batting first at New Zealand’s request.

Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath stepped up with half centuries in a 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket and Ashleigh Gardner, just out of COVID isolation, smashed 48 late runs from 18 balls with four sixes and four fours.

Darcie Brown then led a magnificent effort by the Australia bowlers who quickly dismissed New Zealand’s prolific top-order batters, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, to leave the home team reeling at 35-5.

For West Indies, it was a tough day against Team India that produced a mammoth total of 317-8 in its 50 overs and its bowlers complemented that performance, bundling out the West Indies for 162 in just over 40 overs.

The West Indies, who have been the giant killers of the tournament, started boldly and even greater pace than India. Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, their match-winners in the last two games, sped to 50 from five overs and 81 at the 10 over maark.

But Dottin fell at that score and a small collapse followed that derailed the West Indies’ run chase.

Another flurry of wickets followed at the West Indies were 145-7 in the 27th over. Accurate and off-pace bowling seemed most effective on an easy-paced pitch and India produced the flight and changes in pace necessary to make scoring difficult.

Squads:

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland

