Australia vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4, Perth

Live Score AUS vs WI 2022, 1st Test, Day 4: Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth Friday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their lead to a commanding 344.

The visitors were dismissed for 283 in the final session on day three after the hosts declared their first innings at 598-4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

David Warner, on 17, and Labuschagne, on three, then hammered home Australia’s advantage after they opted against the follow on to bat again, with Usman Khawaja the only casualty, out for five as the reached 29-1.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The West Indies, who have not won a Test on Australian soil in 25 years, started on 74-0 and made it to lunch with the loss of just debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 51 and with Nkrumah Bonner retiring hurt after a blow to the head from a Cameron Green delivery.

But Cummins bowled fellow skipper and dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite for 64 soon after the break — his 200th Test wicket — and the momentum swung back in Australia’s favour.

Three wickets fell in the second session before Mitchell Starc took the new ball and proved almost unplayable, removing Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva in four deliveries.

Green was thrown into the cauldron for his second spell and accounted for the stubborn Shamarh Brooks, Bonner’s concussion substitute as they lost 6-38.

Cummins took 3-34 and Starc 3-51, but Australia also bowled an incredible 27 leg byes among 38 extras.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here