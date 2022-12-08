CHANGE LANGUAGE
Australia vs West Indies 2022, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score And Commentary, Adelaide Pink Ball Test

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 09:27 IST

Adelaide

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, left, celebrates with teammates Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey, right, after their win over the West Indies on the 5th day of their cricket test in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

AUS vs WI 2022, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Adelaide Live Updates: Follow all the live updates from the first day of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Day Night Test from Adelaide.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — An injury to Pat Cummins has forced Australia to recall Scott Boland to the pace attack and return Steve Smith to the captaincy for the second cricket test against West Indies in Adelaide.

Cricket Australia released a statement Wednesday saying Cummins hadn’t had enough time to recover from the upper leg injury he sustained in the 164-run win in Perth last week but he was expected to be fit for Australia’s first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

Boland will join Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Australia’s pace attack for the second test in Adelaide starting Thursday.

Smith, who scored an unbeaten 200 in the first innings in Pertth, said he didn’t think Cummins was far away from returning to fitness.

“With what’s coming up with a big series against South Africa and tests in India, there is a lot of cricket," Smith said. “It would have been a risky decision to continue going” with Cummins leading the bowling.

Cummins missed the Adelaide test against England last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, with Smith also leading the team on that occasion and returning as skipper for the first time since he was banned following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Smith returned to the test team in 2019 as a specialist batter after a 12-month suspension and has been eased back into leadership roles. He has played 88 test matches, including 35 as captain, and averages 61.62 with the bat.

December 08, 2022
December 08, 2022