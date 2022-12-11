Australia vs West Indies 2022, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score And Commentary, Adelaide Day Night Test

Australia will eye to extend their unbeaten run in day-night Tests as they need just 4 wickets to defeat the West Indies in Adelaide when they take the field on Sunday. Scott Boland took three wickets in an over on Saturday to put Australia in command.

Australia bowled out West Indies for 214 on Day 3 before declaring its second innings on 199-6 early in the last session, setting the visitors a target of 497 to win with more than two days remaining in the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval.

Boland (3-9) then entered the attack in the sixth over and snared three second-innings wickets without conceding a run to have the tourists reeling on 15-3.

He took a wicket with his first ball, having skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (3) caught behind with a delivery that straightened.

Boland also trapped Shamarh Brooks (0) lbw with a delivery that moved back off the seam two balls later and had Jermaine Blackwood (0) caught low at gully by Cameron Green.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc (1-11) picked up an unexpected wicket when Tagenarine Chanderpaul, after scoring a watchful 17 from 28 balls, feathered a catch down the legside to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Devon Thomas and Jason Holder each scored eight to help West Indies reach 38-4 at stumps.

It was an eventful day, with West Indies resuming on 102-4 and losing two wickets before adding a run as they quickly surrendered a first-innings lead of 297.

