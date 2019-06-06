Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Resurgent Aussies Take on WI in Highly Anticipated Clash

starts in
Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 1:53 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Recent form:

13:53 (IST)

Recent form: Australia have form firmly on their side - they have won their last five ODIs on the trot, and do not look like stopping anytime soon. In fact, the run stretched beyond the five, with the unbeaten streak currently going up to eight games. On the other hand, West Indies' form is slightly patchier - they have won two and lost three of their last five matches, but came away with a convincing win over Pakistan in their opening game of the World Cup.

13:45 (IST)

It's a beautiful, sunny summer's day in Nottingham. Not a cloud is in sight for today's contest, let's hope it remains that way for the rest of the day.

13:41 (IST)

Chris Gayle is a danger at the top of the order for Australia, and getting him out early will be crucial to their chances in the match. Mitchell Starc can be relied upon to do that job with his extra pace and bounce, but when Gayle is on song, very few bowlers in the world have the bandwidth to stop him. Gayle vs Starc will just be one of the battles to look forward to in the match.

13:30 (IST)

Rewind to a year back, and both Australia and West Indies were nowhere near occupying the mental space that either sides do ahead of their second game of the tournament. But now, both seem to possess weapons in their armoury which are unique only to them. Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrelll produce pace and bounce that is capable of reminding you of the West Indian attack of yesteryear on their day, and the Australian batting line-up is one of the most feared in the modern game. 

13:25 (IST)

The anticipation around this match is palpable. Get into the mood with a report straight from the ground, as seen on the ICC cricket world cup's official Twitter account.

13:14 (IST)

Ah, West Indies and their ever-unpredictable spirit. On their day, they can be world beaters. On their day, a meek surrender is not past them. They would be hoping for the former when they take on Australia, but one thing is for sure - they will play without any fear.

13:11 (IST)

It's been a tough year for Australian cricket, but the World Cup is a competition in which they come into their own. After all, they've won it five times and will be looking to add to their collection by lifting it on the soil of one of their biggest rivals. They've gotten off to a good start, but must now apply themselves when they take on an unpredictable West Indies.

13:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 clash between Australia and West Indies, being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham! Both the teams have won their first matches of the tournament and have gotten off to the start they would have liked. With both teams aiming to keep the momentum of the first victory up, we are surely in for an exciting contest between an Australian side looking to redeem themselves in the world order, and a West Indian side that will hope to draw inspiration from past glories and make this a memorable world cup campaign. So strap in!

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS vs WI Match at Nottingham Latest Updates: Recent form: Australia have form firmly on their side - they have won their last five ODIs on the trot, and do not look like stopping anytime soon. In fact, the run stretched beyond the five, with the unbeaten streak currently going up to eight games. On the other hand, West Indies' form is slightly patchier - they have won two and lost three of their last five matches, but came away with a convincing win over Pakistan in their opening game of the World Cup.

Australia vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 6 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (AUS vs WI live).

PREVIEW: A year before the ICC World Cup, Australia and West Indies were far away from the positive mental head-space that the two sides currently find themselves in ahead of their second match of the tournament. While Australia were reeling in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal with bans over Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies barely managed to squeeze in through the World Cup qualifiers.

Now a game into the 2019 World Cup, both sides are looking like force to reckon with as they get ready to face off at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. The Windies were fearsome in their opening game against Pakistan for 105, bouncing out their opponents on a good batting surface.

The short and quick attack led by Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell will once again come out firing against Australia, with whom they share a long history in the World Cup. The men from the Caribbean won their first World Cup title with a win over Australia in 1975 at the Lord’s.

The West Indies are explosive with both ball and bat. Russell started the rout with the ball against Pakistan, bouncing out a couple of batsmen but had a slight niggle with his knee after the game. However, the all-rounder has been cleared for the crucial tie against Australia.

Veteran Chris Gayle warmed up nicely for the tournament with a blazing fifty against Pakistan and he will be dangerman at the top of the order. Shai Hope, who opened the batting with Gayle, has been in sublime form especially in ODI cricket. He averages over 50 in 55 ODIs with six centuries in this format.

But Jason Holder’s side can’t take Australia lightly who have won their last eight ODIs in a row. Australia stormed back to win the ODI series in India 3-2, then defeated Pakistan in UAE and started off with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan.

The defending World Cup champions have been bolstered by the return of Warner and Smith in their line-up. Warner scored an unbeaten 89 and skipper Aaron Finch also cashed in during their opening fixture.

The Australian pace attack is full of zing as well led by fit-again Mitchell Starc and also features the likes of Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Adam Zampa gives them the edge in the spin-bowling department as he showed against Afghanistan apart from one wayward over.

Last Five ODIs

Australia: WWWWW

They came to England on the back of series wins over India and Pakistan — both away from home and started off with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan in their first match.

West Indies: LWLLW

They lost the tri-series final to Bangladesh, also featuring Ireland but hammered Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament.

Players to watch out for

Australia: Mitchell Starc - Skipper Finch will bank on his extra pace to push the West Indies power-hitters on to the backfoot. The highest wicket-taker from the 2015 World Cup generated good steam against Afghanistan as well as the warm-up games against West Indies.

West Indies: Oshane Thomas - He might only be 22 years of age but Thomas was the quickest of the West Indies bowler on show against Pakistan. He has now captured nine wickets in his last two ODIs – following up on his career-best 5-21 when he bowled out England for 113 in March.

Team News/Availability

Australia: Coach Justin Langer has already indicated that the team will go in with a unchanged playing XI for their second match which means Nathan Lyon will continue to warm the bench.

West Indies: There were a couple of injury concerns with Andre Russell and Chris Gayle but both of them should be fit to start the game on Thursday.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

