Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Resurgent Aussies Take on WI in Highly Anticipated Clash

Recent form: Australia have form firmly on their side - they have won their last five ODIs on the trot, and do not look like stopping anytime soon. In fact, the run stretched beyond the five, with the unbeaten streak currently going up to eight games. On the other hand, West Indies' form is slightly patchier - they have won two and lost three of their last five matches, but came away with a convincing win over Pakistan in their opening game of the World Cup.
13:45 (IST)
It's a beautiful, sunny summer's day in Nottingham. Not a cloud is in sight for today's contest, let's hope it remains that way for the rest of the day.
Chris Gayle is a danger at the top of the order for Australia, and getting him out early will be crucial to their chances in the match. Mitchell Starc can be relied upon to do that job with his extra pace and bounce, but when Gayle is on song, very few bowlers in the world have the bandwidth to stop him. Gayle vs Starc will just be one of the battles to look forward to in the match.
13:30 (IST)
Rewind to a year back, and both Australia and West Indies were nowhere near occupying the mental space that either sides do ahead of their second game of the tournament. But now, both seem to possess weapons in their armoury which are unique only to them. Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrelll produce pace and bounce that is capable of reminding you of the West Indian attack of yesteryear on their day, and the Australian batting line-up is one of the most feared in the modern game.
13:25 (IST)
The anticipation around this match is palpable. Get into the mood with a report straight from the ground, as seen on the ICC cricket world cup's official Twitter account.
Ah, West Indies and their ever-unpredictable spirit. On their day, they can be world beaters. On their day, a meek surrender is not past them. They would be hoping for the former when they take on Australia, but one thing is for sure - they will play without any fear.
13:11 (IST)
It's been a tough year for Australian cricket, but the World Cup is a competition in which they come into their own. After all, they've won it five times and will be looking to add to their collection by lifting it on the soil of one of their biggest rivals. They've gotten off to a good start, but must now apply themselves when they take on an unpredictable West Indies.
13:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 clash between Australia and West Indies, being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham! Both the teams have won their first matches of the tournament and have gotten off to the start they would have liked. With both teams aiming to keep the momentum of the first victory up, we are surely in for an exciting contest between an Australian side looking to redeem themselves in the world order, and a West Indian side that will hope to draw inspiration from past glories and make this a memorable world cup campaign. So strap in!
Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Resurgent Aussies Take on WI in Highly Anticipated Clash
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
