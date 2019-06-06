Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Smith, Coulter-Nile Lead Australia to 288

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS vs WI Match at Nottingham Latest Updates: Who would have thought Australia would end with 288 after they were blown away at the start and were reduced to 39 for 4. Steve Smith scored a sedate 73 but it was Nathan Coulter-Nile who has changed the momentum of the match. Coming in at No. 8, the right-hander smashed 92 off 60 deliveries and has given Australia a great chance.

Australia vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 6 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (AUS vs WI live).

PREVIEW: A year before the ICC World Cup, Australia and West Indies were far away from the positive mental head-space that the two sides currently find themselves in ahead of their second match of the tournament. While Australia were reeling in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal with bans over Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies barely managed to squeeze in through the World Cup qualifiers.

Now a game into the 2019 World Cup, both sides are looking like force to reckon with as they get ready to face off at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. The Windies were fearsome in their opening game against Pakistan for 105, bouncing out their opponents on a good batting surface.

The short and quick attack led by Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell will once again come out firing against Australia, with whom they share a long history in the World Cup. The men from the Caribbean won their first World Cup title with a win over Australia in 1975 at the Lord’s.

The West Indies are explosive with both ball and bat. Russell started the rout with the ball against Pakistan, bouncing out a couple of batsmen but had a slight niggle with his knee after the game. However, the all-rounder has been cleared for the crucial tie against Australia.

Veteran Chris Gayle warmed up nicely for the tournament with a blazing fifty against Pakistan and he will be dangerman at the top of the order. Shai Hope, who opened the batting with Gayle, has been in sublime form especially in ODI cricket. He averages over 50 in 55 ODIs with six centuries in this format.

But Jason Holder’s side can’t take Australia lightly who have won their last eight ODIs in a row. Australia stormed back to win the ODI series in India 3-2, then defeated Pakistan in UAE and started off with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan.

The defending World Cup champions have been bolstered by the return of Warner and Smith in their line-up. Warner scored an unbeaten 89 and skipper Aaron Finch also cashed in during their opening fixture.

The Australian pace attack is full of zing as well led by fit-again Mitchell Starc and also features the likes of Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Adam Zampa gives them the edge in the spin-bowling department as he showed against Afghanistan apart from one wayward over.

Last Five ODIs

Australia: WWWWW

They came to England on the back of series wins over India and Pakistan — both away from home and started off with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan in their first match.

West Indies: LWLLW

They lost the tri-series final to Bangladesh, also featuring Ireland but hammered Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament.

Players to watch out for

Australia: Mitchell Starc - Skipper Finch will bank on his extra pace to push the West Indies power-hitters on to the backfoot. The highest wicket-taker from the 2015 World Cup generated good steam against Afghanistan as well as the warm-up games against West Indies.

West Indies: Oshane Thomas - He might only be 22 years of age but Thomas was the quickest of the West Indies bowler on show against Pakistan. He has now captured nine wickets in his last two ODIs – following up on his career-best 5-21 when he bowled out England for 113 in March.

Team News/Availability

Australia: Coach Justin Langer has already indicated that the team will go in with a unchanged playing XI for their second match which means Nathan Lyon will continue to warm the bench.

West Indies: There were a couple of injury concerns with Andre Russell and Chris Gayle but both of them should be fit to start the game on Thursday.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas