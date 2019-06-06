Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Smith, Coulter-Nile Lead Australia to 288

Who would have thought Australia would end with 288 after they were blown away at the start and were reduced to 39 for 4. Steve Smith scored a sedate 73 but it was Nathan Coulter-Nile who has changed the momentum of the match. Coming in at No. 8, the right-hander smashed 92 off 60 deliveries and has given Australia a great chance.
18:49 (IST)
Starc goes for the big shot down the ground but couldn't clear the long on fence. Brathwaite ends with three wickets but Australia now have a very good total to defend.
18:46 (IST)
Heartbreak for Coulter-Nile as he mistimes one straight into the hands of Holder at mid-off. Just eight short of the century, but he has done more than anyone would have asked him to do and has brought Australia in a commanding position.
18:36 (IST)
Cummins goes for the big shot but ends up mistiming it to deep square leg. There was no need for that shot as NCN was going well at the other end.
18:26 (IST)
Holy! What a catch from Cottrell! We Salute you, Mr. Cottrell! Smith whipped it towards deep square leg where Cottrell ran to his left and grabbed the catch with his left hand. The momentum took him outside the rope but Cottrell threw the ball in the air and came back inside the line to complete the catch. Smith has done his job though, but this will cost Australia at least 20 runs.
18:18 (IST)
A bit of room and Smith edges it very fine for four. NCN then mistimed a heave towards deep mid-wicket to bring up his maiden international fifty. He then followed it up with a maximum down the ground. This stand has been superb for Australia as the two have now added 86 runs and this is worrying signs for West Indies.
17:50 (IST)
What a knock! Smith slices one very fine and collects a boundary to complete his half century. It's been a hard fought one from the former Australian skipper. He has hung in there and has kept West Indies at bay.
17:28 (IST)
Russell comes back and strikes immediately. This is a crucial blow for West Indies as Carey was starting to look dangerous. There was not much pace in the ball but it moved away a bit and Carey tried to poke at it, only to end up edging to the wicketkeeper. The 68-run stand comes to an end.
19:02 (IST)
The West Indies through their pace attack going short with affect again had Australia 5-79. But a great rear guard action by Nathan Coulter-Nile’s PB of 92 (60) gets them to 288. #WIvAUS#CWC19
18:44 (IST)
A superb over from Thomas, just five off it. Australia are 282 for 8, while NCN is 10 runs short of what will be one of the most remarkable century in the history of ODI cricket.
18:40 (IST)
This will take some chasing already. What a recovery by the Aussies. They just get it done at World Cups.#WIvsAUS#CWC19
Coulter-Nile is on fire! Two consecutive boundaries and he has now raced to 89 off just 55 deliveries. Australia are 277 for 5 at the end of 47 overs.
18:33 (IST)
Short and Coulter-Nile has flat-batted it for six towards the leg side. He then followed it up with another one down the ground and now has the highest score for the No. 8 batsman in the World Cup. 16 off this over and NCN is now into the 80s.
18:29 (IST)
Now that is the catch of the tournament so far ........
Holy! What a catch from Cottrell! We Salute you, Mr. Cottrell! Smith whipped it towards deep square leg where Cottrell ran to his left and grabbed the catch with his left hand. The momentum took him outside the rope but Cottrell threw the ball in the air and came back inside the line to complete the catch. Smith has done his job though, but this will cost Australia at least 20 runs.
Dropped! NCN hits one straight towards mid-wicket where Hetmyer came forward but failed to complete the catch. This can prove costly. 12 runs from this over, Australia are 245 for 6 and now have a chance to get to 300.
18:11 (IST)
Brathwaite bowls one on the pads and NCN whips it towards deep mid-wicket for four. Meanwhile, Smith is focusing on ones and twos and has allowed NCN to take the attack to the bowlers. Eight easy runs off the 41st over, Australia are 214 for 6.
18:06 (IST)
Russell has walked out of the park and West Indies will be worried about his fitness.
18:04 (IST)
NCN gets a half volley on the pads and whips it over deep square leg for a six. What an innings this is turning out to be as he has raced to 38 and the two have now added 55 runs for the seventh wicket. It's Smith who has taken the backseat and allowed NCN to play his natural game. There are still 11 overs left and Australia can very well get to that 250-run mark.
17:55 (IST)
Short and pulled away by NCN towards deep square leg for four. The two have now added 40 runs and it's starting to hurt West Indies now. 37 done, Australia are 189 for 6.
17:55 (IST)
17:48 (IST)
West Indies have been aggressive & are bowling test match line & lengths. They have used short pitched deliveries rather well. If they continue in this manner, they are contenders for the TOP 4. @windiescricket playing well is good for Cricket. 🏏#AUSvWI#CWC19#MatchDekhaKya
NCN hasn't looked in great control but he has somehow managed to race to 21. These are all crucial runs for Australia who are getting closer to that 200-run mark.
17:41 (IST)
NCN is playing his shots and also managed a couple of boundaries. 13 runs off the over as Australia are 166 for 6 at the end of 34 overs.
17:37 (IST)
Smith has been the only man who has weathered the storm and has shown some good skills against short deliveries. He has shown great technique and that's why he still at the crease. He is the only man standing for Australia and I hope they can put on 210-220 on the board. West Indies pacers have enough firepower to restrict Australia to 180 and it all boils down to the fight between them and Smith - Hemang Badani.
17:32 (IST)
Nathan Coulter-Nile is being tested with short deliveries and he has somehow managed to hang in. He will have to stay with Smith and make sure Australia gets closer to that 200-run mark.
17:28 (IST)
Russell comes back and strikes immediately. This is a crucial blow for West Indies as Carey was starting to look dangerous. There was not much pace in the ball but it moved away a bit and Carey tried to poke at it, only to end up edging to the wicketkeeper. The 68-run stand comes to an end.
17:21 (IST)
Smith has made a habit of getting nuggety runs for Aus. Top player. Carey looks good. WI needs Gabriel to be able to keep pace going for longer.#WIvsAUS#CWC19
Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Smith, Coulter-Nile Lead Australia to 288
INNINGS BREAK
AUS vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 10, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 06 June, 2019
Australia
288
(49.0) RR 5.87
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
