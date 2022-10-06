Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch AUS vs WI 2nd T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations are in full swing, with sides attempting to play as many games as possible before the major event. The West Indies have travelled early to Australia to play a two-match T20I series. They will want to understand the playing conditions and get their players into the rhythm before the big event. The two sides will clash in the second encounter on October 7 at the iconic Gabba.

The first match went in favour of the hosts as Australia clinched victory by 3 wickets in the ultimate over of the match. The Australians are yet to finalize their playing XI and their batting order seems to be the biggest concern.

Skipper Aaron Finch who has always played at the top of the order smashed a brilliant half-century playing at his new number 4 position. With things not yet fixed, the Aussies might tinker more with their squad for the final T20I.

West Indies have quality players at their disposal, but as they have displayed lately, the side lacks consistency at the highest level. Nicholas Pooran and his men will need to substantially improve even in the minute of aspects. Their inability to rotate the strike and their poor catching have to be improved if they have to stand a chance against world-class sides in the World Cup.

Ahead of Friday’s Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies be played?

The Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the Second T20I match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Gabba.

What time will the Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies begin?

The Second T20Imatch between Australia and West Indies will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies Second T20Imatch?

Australia vs West Indies Second T20Imatch will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia vs West Indies Second T20Imatch?

Australia vs West Indies Second T20Imatch is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Australia vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (Wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C & Wk), Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer

