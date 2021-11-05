Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia will take on West Indies in what will be a key match for Aaron Finch and men. West Indies have already been ousted from the tournament and they will only play for pride. However, for Finch and his side, this match could well seal their spot in the semi-final.

Australia have found a lot of form with the bat and ball and when they get going, they have proved to be a difficult team to beat. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa will hold the key once again and West Indies batting have their work cut out.

On paper, West Indies look a deflated unit and Australia come into this game as favourites, but for the defending champion, the motivation to spoil the party of Australia should act as a big motivation factor.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played on Saturday, November 06.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

