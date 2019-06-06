starts in
Australia vs West Indies | Sheldon Cottrell One-Hander Leave Twitter Stunned

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Sheldon Cottrell is famous for his ‘Salute’ celebrations but the West Indies pacer showed off his fielding skills when he took a stunner at the deep square leg boundary to get rid of Steve Smith at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday (June 6).

Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile were staging a remarkable recovery and just when Australia were looking to accelerate, Smith flicked one neatly from outside off. What looked like a boundary was not to be as Cottrell hared across to his left, stuck his left hand out and leaped, grabbed it out of thin air. If that wasn’t enough, he spotted that it might cross over the ropes and lobbed it up to complete the catch after gaining complete control.

His catch had Twitter buzzing with reactions:

Australia vs West Indies | Why Sheldon Cottrell Celebrates Wickets with a Salute
