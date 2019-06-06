Australia vs West Indies | Sheldon Cottrell One-Hander Leave Twitter Stunned

Sheldon Cottrell is famous for his ‘Salute’ celebrations but the West Indies pacer showed off his fielding skills when he took a stunner at the deep square leg boundary to get rid of Steve Smith at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday (June 6).
Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile were staging a remarkable recovery and just when Australia were looking to accelerate, Smith flicked one neatly from outside off. What looked like a boundary was not to be as Cottrell hared across to his left, stuck his left hand out and leaped, grabbed it out of thin air. If that wasn’t enough, he spotted that it might cross over the ropes and lobbed it up to complete the catch after gaining complete control.
His catch had Twitter buzzing with reactions:
Caughtrell.— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) June 6, 2019
Caughtrell.
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) June 6, 2019
Was that catch by Sheldon Cottrell better than the catch by @benstokes38 ? @cricketworldcup #AUSvsWI— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 6, 2019
Was that catch by Sheldon Cottrell better than the catch by @benstokes38 ? @cricketworldcup #AUSvsWI
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 6, 2019
And the US marines just saw Sheldon Cottrell's catch! pic.twitter.com/bz7f952lM8— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 6, 2019
And the US marines just saw Sheldon Cottrell's catch! pic.twitter.com/bz7f952lM8
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 6, 2019
Amazing #SheldonCottrell simply amazing ... way better than the Stokes catch for me #CWC2019 #AusvWI— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 6, 2019
Amazing #SheldonCottrell simply amazing ... way better than the Stokes catch for me #CWC2019 #AusvWI
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 6, 2019
A flying salute too. Nice!#whatacatch #SheldonCottrell #CWC19— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 6, 2019
A flying salute too. Nice!#whatacatch #SheldonCottrell #CWC19
— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 6, 2019
Now that is the catch of the tournament so far ........— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2019
Now that is the catch of the tournament so far ........
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2019
Oh my word! That is nonsense on the boundary's edge from Cottrell! #CWC19— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) June 6, 2019
Oh my word! That is nonsense on the boundary's edge from Cottrell! #CWC19
— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) June 6, 2019
I am going to salute you Mr Cottrell #CWC19 #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/rADLCHVjtP— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 6, 2019
I am going to salute you Mr Cottrell #CWC19 #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/rADLCHVjtP
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 6, 2019
Australia vs West Indies | Sheldon Cottrell One-Hander Leave Twitter Stunned
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 6, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies | Why Sheldon Cottrell Celebrates Wickets with a Salute
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings