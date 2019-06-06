Australia vs West Indies | Twitter Lauds Australia's Come From Behind Win

West Indies began the game brilliantly but couldn’t keep the intensity up for long as Australia beat them by 15 runs to register their second win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Big relief for @CricketAus West Indies were on track many times in run chase. @icc @cricketworldcup #cwc19 https://t.co/tUTNsj0mOL
In the history of #CWC only five times Australia lost four wickets under 50 runs.....every single time they went on to win the match. Today was the fifth occasion. What a team.... #CWC19 #AusvWI
Top comeback. The Aussies find a way again. Hats off.
West Indies will be annoyed, it was in touching distance. It’s why they pick the extra all-rounder.#WIvsAUS #CWC19
Man what a game of cricket
Windies adopt a t20 approach in the 50over format.. gonna knuckle down and pace the innings. Aus taking wickets consistently was key .
Australia back to being Australia all over again. Top stuff. Played the situations really well. #AusvsWI #Aus #CWC19
Earlier, West Indies opted to bowl first and had Australia in real trouble with four wickets in the first Powerplay.
Thinking of the short ball strategy is the easier part, the harder part is the execution, full marks to the #WI for the latter bit .. #WIvsAUS #CWC2019
Aussies on the back foot, literally. Good, fast, aggressive hostile bowling like this is beautiful to watch, especially against the Aussies. For all the talk pre tournament about domination of the bat, the best work has been with the ball so far #CWC19 #AUSvWI #MenInMaroon
Australia's lowest scores after the fall of 4th wicket in a WC match
15 - vs WI, 1996
32 - vs ENG, 1975
38 - vs WI, TODAY#AUSvWI #WIvAUS #MenInMaroon
When West Indies cricket is strong, world cricket is strong. When their seamers are firing bumpers at Aussie batsmen and making them jump, it's exciting to watch. This world cup just got much more interesting.... #CWC19
Smith though ensured Australia were not bowled early and got handy support from first Alex Carey and then Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Highlight of Smith’s innings - The running between the wickets. Has put in the hard yards for not just his own runs, but for his partners’ runs too. He realises the value of every single. #AusvWI
Brilliant from NCN. The capacity of Aus middle-order to kick in when the top-order implodes is on full display here. Stoinis stems the bleeding, Carey consolidates, and NCN going ballistic here. #AUSvsWI
Smith was taken down by an absolute stunner from Sheldon Cottrell.
The great players Grind when things arent perfect. Yesterday it was Rohit Sharma. Today its Steve Smith. They're guns for a reason
I'm disappointed they gave Sheldon Cottrell a standing ovation... It should've been a standing salute! Brilliant catch. (What a beautiful shot too, though) #AUSvWI #CWC19
Sheldon Cottrell you stunning beauty!!! That catch deserves a grand salute. Take a bow champ! #CWC19 #AUSvWI
Nathan Coulter-Nile is now undroppable for the foreseeable future, and that's a bad thing for Australia. He will get smashed about at some point in the World Cup and they'll be faced with a tough choice. He's the weak link in Australia's bowling. #AUSvWI #CWC19
Well played Nathan Coulter-Nile.#WIvsAUS #CWC19
Don’t think I have seen a better No8 ODI innings than this one ...... #CWC19 #CoulterNile
That innings from Nathan Coulter Nile precisely tells you why the Aussies are 5 times World Champions#AUSvWI #CWC19
Super comeback from Aussies considering that they were 5 down for 80.
Michael Bevanesque innings from Coulter-Nile .
The West Indies through their pace attack going short with affect again had Australia 5-79. But a great rear guard action by Nathan Coulter-Nile’s PB of 92 (60) gets them to 288. #WIvAUS #CWC19
Utterly horrible umpiring. How can you miss such a huge no-ball? Also you had given Gayle out twice when he wasn’t out, maybe the third time Gayle should have gotten the benefit of the doubt. The umpire seemed hell bent on giving Gayle out.
Chris gaffaney finally gets the wicket of Gayle #AUSvsWI #CW2019
OUCH #CWC19 https://t.co/BuBszHkVmi
How exactly do you miss *this* no ball? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vKrJgqka9B
With Shai in the middle, there is hope for Windies
Shai Hope is some class. Elegant batsman. A player to be remembered. #WIvAUS #CWC19
Time and time again we tend to be on the wrong end of decisions... and the masses are not vociferous bcuz y....... Piss piss poor decision making in this game and it continues ... it is blatantly alarming .… https://t.co/wmsXnzdLFG
Both umpires have had shockers here today
This is probably the worst umpiring have seen in a longtime at the ongoing #AUSvsWI match. Umpires look unsure and so many decisions being overturned during review! @ICC please look into this. #CWC19 deserves better! #TrentBridge @StarSportsIndia
Some of the umpiring in this #CWC19 has been very questionable. It's almost like something is going on...
It seems a competition is going on between Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge at the moment! #CWC19 #AUSvWI
4 overturned reviews so far shows how the umpiring has been. Far too many mistakes. Very poor.
And this is a World Cup. #AUSvWI
Brilliant bowling from Starc, but Windies haven't played him well. Run-rate not a big issue when he came back (39 off 30 balls), he's only got two overs, so just work him away for a few singles, don't take him on. Instead he takes 3 wickets for a run and a leg-bye.
#AUSvWI
RECORD ALERT!!
Quickest to 150 ODI wickets (innings)
77 - Mitchell Starc
78 - Saqlain Mushtaq
81 - Trent Boult
82 - Brett Lee
84 - Ajantha Mendis#MakeStatsGreatAgain #AUSvWI #WIvAUS #CWC19
Nurse making NCN's stats look bad at the end but Australia pulled that one out of the proverbial fire. There'll be enough conversations about umpires tomorrow. Australia by 15. #AUSvWI
