Australia vs West Indies | Twitter Lauds Australia's Come From Behind Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies | Twitter Lauds Australia's Come From Behind Win

West Indies began the game brilliantly but couldn’t keep the intensity up for long as Australia beat them by 15 runs to register their second win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Earlier, West Indies opted to bowl first and had Australia in real trouble with four wickets in the first Powerplay.

Smith though ensured Australia were not bowled early and got handy support from first Alex Carey and then Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Smith was taken down by an absolute stunner from Sheldon Cottrell.

Coulter-Nile then went onto score 92 runs to get the highest score by a No. eight batsman in World Cups and got Australia 288 on board.

In reply, Chris Gayle used his reviews well (twice) but the umpire failed to spot a no ball and Chris was out next ball lbw.

Shai Hope helped anchor the chase with a hard-fought 68 before Cummins got him caught inside the circle.

Umpiring remained a talking point as Jason Holder twice reviewed successfully during his stay at the crease.

Windies went after Mitchell Starc for some reason and lost the game losing a flurry of wickets, handing him a five-wicket haul.

