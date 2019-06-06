What is common between Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Munro, Jonny Bairstow and Imam-ul-Haq amongst others?
Answer: The Salute of Sheldon Cottrell.
David Warner and Glenn Maxwell became the latest entrants to the “Cottrell Salute Club” – both the Australian batsmen were dismissed by the West Indian left-arm seamer in their World Cup clash in Nottingham on Thursday, June 6th.
Cottrell celebrates every dismissal of his with a short march and a salute to the pavilion as a tribute to the Jamaican Armed Forces. He is a Jamaican Defence Force soldier.
“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” he quoted to the BBC earlier this year.
“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army,” he further added.
Cottrell even trained a group of children and taught them his famous army salute when some members of the West Indies cricket team helped take an ICC Cricket4Goodcoaching clinic in Nottingham on Tuesday.
Cottrell has taken 20 wickets in 15 innings for the West Indies in ODI cricket at an impressive strike rate of 31.5
Australia vs West Indies | Why Sheldon Cottrell Celebrates Wickets with a Salute
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings