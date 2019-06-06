starts in
Australia vs West Indies | Why Sheldon Cottrell Celebrates Wickets with a Salute

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
What is common between Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Munro, Jonny Bairstow and Imam-ul-Haq amongst others?

Answer: The Salute of Sheldon Cottrell.

David Warner and Glenn Maxwell became the latest entrants to the “Cottrell Salute Club” – both the Australian batsmen were dismissed by the West Indian left-arm seamer in their World Cup clash in Nottingham on Thursday, June 6th.

Cottrell celebrates every dismissal of his with a short march and a salute to the pavilion as a tribute to the Jamaican Armed Forces. He is a Jamaican Defence Force soldier.

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” he quoted to the BBC earlier this year.

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army,” he further added.

Cottrell even trained a group of children and taught them his famous army salute when some members of the West Indies cricket team helped take an ICC Cricket4Goodcoaching clinic in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Cottrell has taken 20 wickets in 15 innings for the West Indies in ODI cricket at an impressive strike rate of 31.5

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more