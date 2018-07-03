Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I in Harare, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 3, 2018, 5:30 PM IST

Match 3, Harare Sports Club, Harare 03 July, 2018

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bowl)

Australia beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs

Man of the Match: Aaron Finch

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I in Harare, Highlights: As It Happened

(ICC)

Australia face tri-series hosts Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday on the back of a thumping win against Pakistan. After some humbling limited overs outings on their tour of England, Australia were back to winning ways in the short format after inflicting a devastating defeat on T20 giants Pakistan, who had won their previous eight T20Is. Towering fast bowler Billy Stanlake recorded startling figures of 4/8 from his four overs, while skipper Aaron Finch knocked off the runs in scintillating fashion, notching 68 from just 33 deliveries and guiding his side to a resounding nine-wicket victory. His recent appointment as captain has not slowed down his personal runs-tally, but the Australian batting line-up, still finding their way after the temporary loss of Steve Smith and David Warner, must pull their weight should he fall cheaply.

Hosts Zimbabwe are looking to get off the mark in their home tri-series, as they fell at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. The hosts were 74 runs short of Pakistan's 182/4, and they struggled to capitalise on a spirited bowling effort, bowled out for 108 inside 18 overs despite Tarisai Musakanda's impressive 43. They must look to quell the threat of the Aussie quicks, and take advantage of a depleted Australian side. Injured fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have joined Smith and Warner on the list of absentees.

Squads: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzaraban, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Cephas Zhuwao.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Commentary ( innings)

No Records

Also Watch

Aaron Finchaustralia vs zimbabweBilly StanlakecricketElton ChigumburaHamilton Masakadzalive australia scoreLive Cricket Scorelive updateslive zimbabwe scoret20i tri serieszimbabwe vs australia
First Published: July 3, 2018, 1:17 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking