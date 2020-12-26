CRICKETNEXT

Australia Win Toss, To Bat First In Second Test In Melbourne

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:12 AM IST
MELBOURNE: Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the series-opener at Adelaide Oval by eight wickets.

With India’s regular captain Virat Kohli having left the tour after Adelaide to return home for the birth of his first child, the touring side have rung the changes, including debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Gill replaces opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, with paceman Siraj replacing the injured Mohammed Shami.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been included, while Rishabh Pant comes in for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Australia retained the same 11 from the Adelaide test.

Australia team: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India team: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

