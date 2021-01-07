3rd Test: Debuts for Will Pucovski, Navdeep Saini as Australia Win Toss and Opt to Bat vs India

Australia have won the toss and will bat first in the third cricket Test against India. The four-match series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

SYDNEY: Australia have won the toss and will bat first in the third cricket Test against India. The four-match series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

Australia will give a debut to 22-year-old opening batsman Will Pucovski, who has recovered from a concussion sustained in a tour match and will join David Warner at the top of the order. Warner is also returning from injury after missing the first two Tests. Travis Head was dropped from the middle-order, with makeshift opener Matthew Wade batting at No. 5.

India made two changes, with Rohit Sharma returning from injury and expected to open the innings. India made enforced changes to its bowling attack, with 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini selected for a test debut.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia. Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.