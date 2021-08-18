Australia Women Announce Squad for Home Series Against India; Megan Schutt Opts Out

Australia women have named their squad for the home series against India women which will see a Test match, three T20Is and as many ODIs; Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen are the major omissions. Georgia Redmayne and Stella Campbell have earned maiden national call-ups. Redmayne is currently busy playing in England in The Hundred for Welsh Firea and is the second-highest run-scorer for her team.

The left-hander has accounted for 152 runs with a superb strike rate of 104. Although, the Fires have been knocked out of the tournament, she has some valuable thirties to her name.

Meanwhile Campblell, who is just 19, has played for New South Wales in the national cricket league and the Sydney Sixers in WBBL. Last year, Ben Sawyer, the head coach of the Sixers, had said that the young speedster had brushed her skills with time.“Her control has improved – one of her goals this year was to improve her control of different deliveries.”

Australia squad

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India’s tour gets underway with the opening ODI on Sunday, September 19 at the North Sydney Oval. The second and third ODI will be played on September 22 and 24 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The ODIs will be followed by the one-off Day-Night Test at the W.A.C.A in Perth. The three T20I opener has been scheduled for October 11 with all the games at North Sydney Oval.

