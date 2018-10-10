Australia Women A's First Official Tour to be Against India A

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 10, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
(Cricket Australia)

Cricket Australia (CA) has named a 14-member Australia Women A squad that will play three one-day matches and three Twenty20s against India A in October. This will be the first official women’s Australia A tour of India, following the restructuring of the National Talent Pathway last year.

All matches will be played at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, with the first of three one-dayers to be played on October 15.

Australia A Head Coach and CA High-Performance Coach Leah Poulton said the upcoming tour to India will be an opportunity for the players to push for their selection in the first team. “This tour will also provide the opportunity for the players to push for higher honours with strong performances, with players such as Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck being selected in the senior national side following impressive performances for the Australia Under-19 side earlier this year," Poulton said.

“We’ve assembled a really exciting and talented group of players who have been presented with a wonderful opportunity to continue to develop their skills against a quality opposition in what will be challenging sub-continent conditions.”

Squad: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Schedule:

15 October: Game 1 - 50-over match, India A v Australia A
17 October: Game 2 - 50-over match, India A v Australia A
19 October: Game 3 - 50-over match, India A v Australia A
22 October: 1st T20, India A v Australia A
24 October: 2nd T20, India A v Australia A
26 October: 3rd T20, India A v Australia A

First Published: October 10, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
