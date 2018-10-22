Australia Women Seal ODI Series Win Against Pakistan

Loading...
Batting first after winning the toss, Australia scored 324 for 7 in 50 overs, powered by Healy's knock and Gardner's stunning unbeaten 37-ball 62.
Australia lost Nicole Bolton for a first-ball duck in the second over to Sana Mir. Captain Meg Lanning didn't last long either and was out for 14 in the ninth over. However, Healy carried on in the presence of Ellyse Perry, who was playing her 100th ODI.
The duo added 108 runs for the third wicket, with Healy dominating proceedings. She smashed 14 fours and two sixes in her knock before missing out on a ton when she was bowled by Diana Baig. Perry, the slower of the two having taken 64 balls for her 32, fell soon as she was trapped leg before by Mir.
Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney kept Australia going with a 74-run stand in the middle overs, before falling in the space of four balls. Gardner took over, blasting six fours and three sixes in a whirlwind knock. Australia added 99 runs in the last 10 overs.
Pakistan had a decent start in the chase and were 131 for 3 at one stage, but they couldn't keep with the required run-rate. Sidra Ameen (41 off 74) and Aliya Riaz (51 off 69) were the top scorers, but they got nowhere close to the target. Gardner picked up 3 for 44 to cap off an excellent match.
The two teams are now set to play three T20Is starting with the first game on Thursday.
Alyssa HealyAshleigh Gardneraustralia vs pakistan womenAustralia women's cricket teampakistan women's cricket teamSana Mir
First Published: October 22, 2018, 7:28 PM IST